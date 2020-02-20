Work of Wonder by Structura Architects—A Rustic Mediterranean Home in Alabang!

A classic lifestyle blessed with everything Mediterranean and vintage is all you need to live life to the fullest! That being said, you might've already guessed what our topic for today is all about. Yes, we're totally mesmerized in bringing to you one of the most enchanted architectural works of all time, the rustic Mediterranean home in Alabang! And to top it all, this one of a kind home is crafted by none other than one of the most sought after architects in town, Structura Architects.
All of us know that this fabulous team of professional and renowned architects has been building posh and comfy nests for many residents in and around the Philippines region. Their unsurpassed commitment to work, unstoppable imagination to creativity, and unbound attitude towards to crafting the best homes makes them unique and an astonishing lot to seek help from.
So today, your beloved Homify takes this immense opportunity to take you to a brief illustrative guide to this eye-pecking rustic Mediterranean home! Join us in this exciting comprehensive tour right away..!
This enchanting rustic Mediterranean home beautifully sits on a 1000- sqm lot, paving the way for grandness at its best. To start with, let's set our paces towards the grand ante-room. Now this room is the best venue to seat guests, friends, and a large group of family members during parties and those toast-filled get-togethers! To give life to the classic touch to perfection, Structura Architects have fused the room with a corner vintage-themed staircase, leading our paces towards the walkway to heaven! Whether it is the pillar-style setting in the room or the iron-grilled handrails, or even that off-white finish to the floor, everything falls in perfect place here!
The aroma of barbecue chicken getting smoked in the grill and the evening breeze kissing the cheeks is such a poetic feel, especially in the verandah of this eye-pecking house. Structura Architects have wisely lifted up the space with a gorgeous finish for hosting great parties with friends and family amidst a nature-kissed setting. to ace the looks with that classic touch, the team has invested a great deal of creativity with the lighting, selection of wall tints, and even that gravel-themed stone-blocked patio, making the way for a mesmerizing lifestyle altogether!
While too much sunlight penetrating into the house could be quite harmful to the interiors, Structura Architects have carefully mastered this concept with their creativity. And we can seamlessly witness this while setting our gaze at this hallway. A wise inclusion of iron-grilled windows, bright lighting that illuminates the sandalwood-toned floor and the contrasting finish to the walls makes this hallway seem like an entrance to paradise. And to compliment the looks with a balanced source of sunshine and sun-shielded interiors, the team has made it a point to make way for minimum penetration of the beams into the house. Now that's gorgeous, isn't it..?!
Guests standing by the door would never miss a chance of looking up and witnessing glory pillared above their presence—thanks to the high ceiling that crowns the main door! A classic finish fused with a brick-blocked effect amalgamated with rich iron-grills and minimal lighting is what makes this area an awe-inspiring one. Whether it's the sight of the trees swaying to the rhythm of the breeze or the classic essence brought about by the looks of this ceiling, everything is totally chic and too gorgeous to take the eyes off!
Coming to the end of our comprehensive journey, let's move out and set our gaze upon the majestic entrance. Well, the main door is a rustic piece of creativity that is finished with a classic touch. Whether it is the dim lighting sequence followed by a couple of vintage lamps on the frontier or the large wooden door complimented with large windows on either side, the finish brushed on the entrance is simple marvelous and eye-pecking!
We hope you enjoyed this illustrative tour just as much as we did! And undoubtedly, Structura Architects have lived up to their name and uncompromised creativity with this one of a kind rustic Mediterranean house design. If you're looking to hire the best architects in town, never give a second thought to this fabulous team!