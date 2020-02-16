Your browser is out-of-date.

Cooking is More Fun in These Amazing Minimalist Kitchens!

Rita Kumar Rita Kumar
Bachelor's pad - Amit Mirchandani , Synectics partners Synectics partners Kitchen Engineered Wood White
For those of us who love a conservative lifestyle yet living up to the trends and basics of modern amenities, being minimalist is just what we need. That being said, let's focus our attention towards one of the most important corners of the house where all the energy comes from. Yes, we're definitely talking about the kitchen! 

Today, your beloved Homify is going to offer seven crisp minimalist kitchen ideas you could always try out to get that chic and functional finish.

Continue reading to find out more on this..!

1. Raw Pastels + A Cute and Compact Kitchen Island

TVH PURASAIVAKKAM PROJECT, JAIHO INTERIORS - RESIDENCE & COMMERCIAL INTERIORS JAIHO INTERIORS - RESIDENCE & COMMERCIAL INTERIORS Kitchen
JAIHO INTERIORS—RESIDENCE &amp; COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

JAIHO INTERIORS - RESIDENCE & COMMERCIAL INTERIORS
JAIHO INTERIORS—RESIDENCE &amp; COMMERCIAL INTERIORS
JAIHO INTERIORS - RESIDENCE & COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

Drive your kitchen crazy and gorgeous by fusing in a rich blend of pastel-toned finish on the walls, cabinets, and the area that aligns the cooking countertop. To get that awe-inspiring finish that gives life to this minimalist kitchen concept, all you need is a compact square-shaped cooking island that serves as a functional addition for chopping, serving, and of course, some romantic dining with your partner!

2. Sometimes, Lighting Does it All..!

Kitchen looking towards guest bathroom GDKdesigns Kitchen
GDKdesigns

Kitchen looking towards guest bathroom

GDKdesigns
GDKdesigns
GDKdesigns

While everything else in your conservative kitchen falls in perfect place, something ordinary can just transform your cooking space to an extraordinary paradise! And what can add all that shades of glow than posh bright ceiling lights that line up across the kitchen?! To ace this concept with a lavish touch, go for a minimal materialization and make sure to stack up your cooking essentials in their respective cupboards.

3. The Colour-Blocked Finish

Ajay & Yogita's apartment in Sobha dream Acres,Varthur,Bangalore, Asense Asense Kitchen
Asense

Asense
Asense
Asense

Well, this concept proves that you can do a lot more in a small and conservative space! To get that chic touch to perfection, go for a colour block-themed kitchen to add more elegance to your minimalist kitchen concept. Rich shades of white, red, charcoal black and crème white are just the shades you need to brush your kitchen with that calm and eye-soothing makeover! And don't forget to light up the space with bright corner lights!

4. The Classic Style

dining and kitchen Synectics partners Kitchen Engineered Wood White
Synectics partners

dining and kitchen

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

While most of the kitchens are finished with granite and marble countertops and rich wooden cabinetry, there's something that adds more life to a minimalist kitchen concept. And if you've guessed it right, we're adding some shades on the classic lighting that's wisely utilized in this concept. A high-hung classic lampshade-themed chandelier lit just above the kitchen island helps in carving a classic niche for your minimalist kitchen. To amalgamate the look with ultimate sophistication, bright ceiling-style lights near the cooking area are too elegant and just amazing.

5. Perfect Alignments and Materialization

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Kitchen
Offcentered Architects

Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects

Being minimalist doesn't always need to be very simple and pale! A splendid alignment of cooking counter space that dramatically fuses with the kitchen island and rich cabinetry makes the way for a gorgeous yet conservative kitchen such as the one in the illustration. To ace the space with ultimate convenience and looks, the kitchen planners have given an aligned look to the cooking area, while flaunting the finish with bright lighting and savvy materialization.

6. Partitioned Space for Some Quick Bites..!

3 bedroom residential project Alkapuri, Hyderabad., colourschemeinteriors colourschemeinteriors Kitchen
colourschemeinteriors

colourschemeinteriors
colourschemeinteriors
colourschemeinteriors

While minimalist kitchens are the highly sought after choice by bachelors, having guests and friends gathering at the house might be an unavoidable instance. A minimal kitchen gets this spectacular yet functional finish from that narrow partition between the cooking area and the compact yet chic dining space. With this amazing concept in practice, quick bites and high-cheered toasts wouldn't have been more joyful!

7. Who Needs a Separate Dining Room..?!

Mr Siddhart Shandilya, Ambiance Design Studio Ambiance Design Studio Kitchen
Ambiance Design Studio

Ambiance Design Studio
Ambiance Design Studio
Ambiance Design Studio

Being minimalist is not just about being simple but also fabulously conservative with space! A lavish yet functional inclusion of a couple of seaters on the kitchen island frontier paves the way for quick dining. This concept is ideal for kitchens that are very compact and those that require less materialization. This amazing idea goes well for bachelors and single homemakers!

Louvre Door Examples and Reasons to Include Them in Our Home
You can never afford to miss these astonishing minimalist kitchen ideas..! Let us know what you think..! 

