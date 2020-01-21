Since 2006, the fabulous team at Structura Architects has been joining hands to build the best of the best houses for its clients. Whether it is architectural design, resort planning, or interior design concepts, this wonderful team always comes with amazing concepts and blueprints!
Structura Architects are long known for their creativity, professionalism, and customer-friendly approach, making them one of the most sought after home builders and planners across the Philippines.
Homify takes immense pride in highlighting some of their gorgeous interior design concepts that have always made a mark with eye-catching looks and posh finishes.
Take a look to find out more..!
A gorgeous layout such as this in the dining room could be an all-new reason for unbound distractions! Structura Architects have chosen to brush the looks of this dining room space with minimal interiors adorned with eye-catching details. Whether it is the asymmetric-themed wall or the glass table splashed with bar-style seating, the look of this dining room is made to bring out the meaning of modern elegance. The team has beautifully finished the interiors of this dining room with a low-hung lantern-style chandelier, making it a piece of dining paradise!
A posh living room such as this is made to perfection by the team on adding just a few elements of wise materials. A tuxedo-style sofa, small yet cute centre table, spacious TV-mount crowned with an attached book/CD shelf, and wood-themed materialization are a big hit in this concept. To keep the look clutter-free and desirable, Structura Architects have chosen to crown the space with minimal lighting and ample ventilation.
With a bedroom such as this, one might never give up on enjoying peaceful slumbers! With careful selection of minimal materials, Structura Architects have shaded this bedroom space with everything comfortable and clutter-free. Spacious and minimal shelving units, rich selection of calm wall tints, and high-raised windows make this bedroom functional and neat.
No matter how messy a kitchen can get, Structura Architects have carefully chosen to highlight this kitchen with the royal look it deserves! A posh pearl-white tint to the walls, white marble countertops, and bright white lighting makes this kitchen a piece of an ice-cream cake! To fuse the looks with utmost gorgeousness and functionality, the team has wisely designed this kitchen in a parallel-style alignment.
While every other space in the house deserves its equal attention of decor, the team at Structura Architects has not forgotten to highlight this resourceful space as well! Yes, we're talking about the bathroom. A neat inclusion of ceramic ware, minimal materialization, and glossy white finish makes this bathroom a perfect space for relaxed baths and personal time.
A balcony such as this is a perfect destination for sun-kissed slumbers and evening chats. With a perfect fusion of bamboo furniture and plush cushions that go well with the serene facade, Structura Architects have given a romantic makeover to this balcony. This breezy space of the house has now become a gorgeous destination for nature-loved moments with family and loved ones!
These few illustrative examples prove the high-end innovation and functional ideas of the beloved team at Structura Architects. If you're having an interior design plan striking your mind, never forget to get in touch with these wonderful experts. Whether you live in Manila or Mandaluyong City, this amazing team covers almost every region across the Philippines.