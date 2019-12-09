Modern 3-Storey Residence with Roof Deck

Since 2006, there is a team of creative architects that always stays ahead on the lane of creativity and innovative living. Yes, we're talking about none other than Structura Architects! This wonderful team always works towards their clients' satisfaction, making them one of the most sought after professional architects in the Philippines. Whether it is top-notch carpentry work or giving life to an entire building, this amazing team joins hands with their clients to make their dreams breathe.

And when you're reading this, you might have already guessed what we're about to bring to your today!

So today at Homify, we're going to feast your senses with an astounding tour to a modern 3-storey residence crafted by Structura Architects. This 510 square meter residence is situated in Parañaque City, making it one of the most gorgeous houses that suit well with the surrounding ambience.

So let's get going..!