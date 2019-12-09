Modern 3-Storey Residence with Roof Deck

Since 2006, there is a team of creative architects that always stays ahead on the lane of creativity and innovative living. Yes, we're talking about none other than Structura Architects! This wonderful team always works towards their clients' satisfaction, making them one of the most sought after professional architects in the Philippines. Whether it is top-notch carpentry work or giving life to an entire building, this amazing team joins hands with their clients to make their dreams breathe.
And when you're reading this, you might have already guessed what we're about to bring to your today!
So today at Homify, we're going to feast your senses with an astounding tour to a modern 3-storey residence crafted by Structura Architects. This 510 square meter residence is situated in Parañaque City, making it one of the most gorgeous houses that suit well with the surrounding ambience.
So let's get going..!
Unlike the ordinary storeyed houses, this building is not only made to look different but also comes with unique features. Take this facade for example—the lavish exteriors of this residence are laminated with a perfect fusion of concrete, tiles, and glass, making it a wonderful abode. Optimum usage of glass in the large glass-walled windows make way for great sunshine and fresh air that ventilate the interiors with all the positive energy.
The entrance to this wonderful house stands with immense pride towards the angled-corner. Unlike normal main doors, this door is designed out of hardwood and finished with a long pull-push handle. Usually main doors are placed at the centre or towards the right. But Structura Architects have given a unique twist by positioning the main door entrance at an aligned corner towards the left face of the building.
When viewed from a yard distance, this 3-storey modern residence fosters the essence of modish living. From looking at its gorgeous facade that illuminates the mind-boggling purity of modern architecture, we can very well assume the comfort that springs inside. Perfect fusion of palms and greens pave the way for a breezy and well aerated ambience that seamlessly flows into this astonishing residence.
A series of sliding doors and a couple of broad-paved granite stairs lead to a heavenly garden that's fused with rich greens and shrubs. A velvet lawn carpets the garden area while palms and flowering weeds crown the ambience with rich energy and looks. The minimal look of the garden gemmed with air purifying greens and aromatic shrubs makes it a wonderful location for barbecue dinners and delicious tea time with family!
Let's set our paces towards the backyard and take a look at this residence from behind! Wow… ! That is an amazing rear view of this dashing 3-storey residence! As you can see, layers of asymmetric boxes piled one on another crowned with a smooth terrace is what makes this building a piece of chocolate cake! The gorgeous fusion of matte brown and off-white hues seamlessly amalgamates with the exterior facade and airy ambience. Frankly speaking, we could stand here all day just staring at this amazing marvel of architecture..!
A balcony such as this could become the next main reason to fall in love with this 3-storey residence. The second floor balcony resembles a gateway to heaven! Whether it is the turn-and-tilt windows or that amazing wood ceiling, this balcony is a lavish piece of modish corner in the house. This balcony is that ultimate destination for comfortable relaxation that helps rejuvenate the body and mind to the fullest!
A roof garden is an amazing idea to foster the importance of nature in our lives. Well, Structura Architects always utilize this concept in almost every architectural marvel they master. If you wonder why, just take a look at this mesmerizing roof garden! A minimal roof garden here has a perfect balance of potted greens, velvet lawn, and posh seating, paving the way for romantic rooftop dinners under the canopy of the starlit sky! How badly we wish to just dive into the screen and land on this gorgeous roof garden… !
Structura Architects have also fostered the importance of saving electricity during daytime! If you want to know how, just set your glance at this awe-inspiring illustration. A gorgeous skylight overlooks the central patio area while distributing enough light into the house. Well, with such an innovative concept, saving electricity is made simple and elegant. The fusion of natural light into the house makes way for high positive energy into this one of a kind 3-storey residence.
We are now looking down at that captivating patio from the roof deck. A minimal velvet-grass lawn is crowned with few herbs and flowering shrubs in a decent and good-looking setting. With an awe-inspiring view like this, we can be sure to feel the aromatic essence of living with nature while indulging in its goodness!
When we walk into the house through the main door, we are warmly welcomed by a gorgeous living area. Minimal shades of rich pastel hues make this living room a piece of cupcake frothed with creamy icing! Posh furnishing and rich materialization seamlessly blends with the natural daylight that penetrates through the large glass windows, making the setting not only beautiful but also calm and breathtaking!
The guest seating area is amalgamated with a gym space, making the look more functional and highly optimized. Neat alignment of furnishing goes well with minimal accessories and natural lighting, making this space of residence truly amazing.
Coming to the end of our illustrative journey, lets splash a look at the stairs. Well, unlike normal designs, this staircase is not only unique, but is crafted bearing in mind the little ones in the house. Broad granite-tiled stairs are railed with long grills, making the finish look different and simply marvellous. When we look at the stairs, it resembles a heavenly series of steps hanging from the clouds, waiting for gentle feet to climb on and on..!