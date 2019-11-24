Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Amazingly Astonishing Small Garden Ideas

Rita Kumar Rita Kumar
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
If you're having a thought that small gardens aren't that amazing compared to the ones in lofty estates and mansion-style villas, then you're completely wrong! Small gardens are a great idea to ace any compact space with the looks it deserves.

So today at Homify, we take immense pride in taking you to our comprehensive tour with really gorgeous illustrations that portray the artistic essence of small gardens. While we have a vast collection of such ideas, we've decided to present the best 10 ideas to you!

Continue reading to indulge in the awesomeness of these astonishing compact garden concepts!

1. Ace the Looks with a Stunning Seating Corner!

Herb Bed Earth Designs Mediterranean style garden herbbed,raisedbed,herbs,herbgarden,lawn,turf,curves,curvedgarden,baytree,cushions
Earth Designs

Herb Bed

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A gorgeous garden space such as the one in our very first illustration is an amalgamation of comfort, looks, and uniqueness! A lavish yet chic looking seating area such as this is crowned with beautiful garden weeds and lilies, while making way for relaxed weekends in a picnic-like setting. To complete the looks, just push in some plush cushions for nature-kissed slumbers!

2. Flaunt the Ambience with a Splash of Bold Colours

Pergola with swing Earth Designs Modern style gardens Blue swing,chaincurtain,gardenlighting,tropicalplants,decking,bllue,perspex,chain
Earth Designs

Pergola with swing

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

When it comes to gardening, all of us have that little creative mind that always looks forward to flaunting the best looks throughout every corner. But we have another useful tip for you-try to fuse a bold colour in your small garden. Go for savvy and colourful furnishing and lighting to add to the serenity of your garden.

3. Bright Planters are the Best for Compact Gardens

Ornage fibreglass planters and box balls Earth Designs Modern style gardens planters,pots,buxus,boxballs,fibreglass,orange
Earth Designs

Ornage fibreglass planters and box balls

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

When you have very little space for gardening, you can still crown the looks with something creative and thoughtful. Go for minimal yet bright planters and pot your favourite shrubs or balsams. With brightly engraved colours aligned throughout the empty and compact space, your garden might turn out to be a mini paradise!

4. An Outdoor Living Area!

Garden with pool KD DESIGNS LTD Modern style gardens garden pool
KD DESIGNS LTD

Garden with pool

KD DESIGNS LTD
KD DESIGNS LTD
KD DESIGNS LTD

A magnificent outdoor living area is a great idea to chill out during weekends, especially when you have party in your mind! To finish the looks with a chic touch, shield the space with a minimal garden umbrella and make way for breezy talks and nature-kissed naps in your garden. 

5. Get Your Feng Shui Out There!

Garden Office Earth Designs Modern style gardens statue,buddha,gardenoffice,artificiallawn,fakegrass,travertinepath,bamboo,moderngarden,contemporarygarden
Earth Designs

Garden Office

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A garden is that peaceful space that's blessed with the bounties of nature. And with a peaceful Feng Shui concept such as this, your small garden will turn out to be that ideal space for heart-warming relaxations. And what more can be peaceful than a meditating Buddha statue aligned towards the silent corner of the garden?! 

6. A Curvy Lawn that's too Gorgeous to Ignore

homify Modern style gardens
homify

homify
homify
homify

While most of the garden lawns are rectangular, go for a curvy lawn concept. A small circular lawn idea such as the one shown in the illustration is a great idea to bring out the best from your compact garden.

7. Go for an All-Season Blooms

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern style gardens
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

If you have a small garden outside your house, you can always look forward to easy maintenance throughout the year. But make sure you fuse in flowering plants that bloom throughout the year, blessing the looks with a colourful and nature-kissed finish.

8. Try Some Container Gardening!

raised beds border edging Quercus UK Ltd Minimalist style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

raised beds border edging

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

A compact garden space can turn out to be your favourite corner of the house where you master your creativity. And to add to the looks and utility, go for a container garden theme. You can choose a variety of herbs, tomatoes, and even strawberries! With a dashing concept such as this, you can disguise your garden with the looks and save some extra bucks on your grocery bill! 

9. Simply Reuse Your Old Tiles!

夏木漱石, Zendo 深度空間設計 Zendo 深度空間設計 Minimalist style garden
Zendo 深度空間設計

Zendo 深度空間設計
Zendo 深度空間設計
Zendo 深度空間設計

You might have some old worn-out tiles and marble stones lying about on the backyard-well, use them here! With the help of your gardeners, spill some old tiles throughout your lawn and make way for a gravelled effect, all in a low-cost to 'no-cost' budget! While the art of recycling is fruitful in many ways, it is also equally beneficial to flaunt your compact garden space with a gorgeous finish.

10. A Thematic Garden Pond

Ruhepo(o)l: stilvolle Wohlfühloase, qbus architektur & innenarchitektur qbus architektur & innenarchitektur Minimalist style garden
qbus architektur & innenarchitektur

qbus architektur & innenarchitektur
qbus architektur &amp; innenarchitektur
qbus architektur & innenarchitektur

Coming to the end of our fantastic 10 small garden ideas, we've saved the best for the last. An awe-inspiring garden pond concept is a great idea to fuse the compact ambience with a rich look that's totally mesmerizing. To complete the natural look, swim in some fish and weed in some aquatic lilies and water grass!

Small gardens are always a fun-filled must-have spot in a house! Which one of these is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments section ...

