Modest 2-Storey Residence Fused with Natural Light and all the Inspiration!

Since 2006, there is a team that builds amazing homes revived with all the goodness of rich materialization, posh design, and astounding durability. Yes, we're talking about none other than Structura Architects! The team here always holds a strong passion in delivering more than what the clients want. With lasting relationships with clients, suppliers, and other buyers, this wonderful team has never forgotten to make a mark with their elegant architectural concepts.
Today at Homify, we're going to be your personal guide and pride ourselves in taking you to our illustrative guide on one of their gorgeous projects — the 2-Storey Residence South of Manila. Continue reading to find out more!
Whether it is a modern villa-style bungalow or a simple yet chic residence, the team at Structura Architects never forgets the amazing concept of living with nature! Take this illustration for example— this gorgeous 2-storey residence is revived to life with posh greenery, especially that amazing mango tree! We all know that trees make way for natural air purification and breezy ventilation. With this tree-fused concept, its residents can stay cool even during scorching summers.
Next, let's explore the facade of this 2-storey residence in all its goodness. Well, from the side view, this house looks simply awe-inspiring and seamlessly amalgamated with the scenic facade. Whether it's the thick block-panelled windows or that beautiful ceiling-lit terrace, this house looks unconditionally amazing from the street-view angle!
Wow! And Wow! Personally speaking, we love this amazing patio illustrated here. As already mentioned, Structura Architects never forget the concept of nature and they always bring out its bounties through their amazing architectural concepts.
While everything from the matte-toned walls, velvet grass, and garden weeds fall in place, there's something that crowns this heavenly patio. Well, we're talking about that magnificent tree that's glorified with a stone-blocked gravel look.
While this tree could have been easily brought down for that extra space, the nature-loving team has made something extraordinary that would fetch the goodness of ventilation and shade to this residence. Frankly speaking, we have fallen in love with this concept even deeper!
Let's set our paces into the house! Coming to this amazing master bedroom, well, this spectacular space has every other reason for peaceful slumbers and relaxed nights! The splash of neutral colours keeps the look minimal and calm, making the way for uncompromised naps. Whether it is that sturdy book shelf overlooking the cute and compact study space or the glass-themed sliding door, Structura Architects have once again nailed it! An angular-themed ceiling fused with low-hung bottle chandeliers seamlessly bring out the serenity of this gorgeous bedroom. And not to forget about the lighting, well, it is minimal and fuses with the overall look of this amazing bedroom space.
This 2-storey residence is crafted with a special space for frequent gatherings and parties! Well, the living room area comes with a new twist, and if you’re excited to know about it, just glance through the illustration here.
An amazing living room fused with neutral-hued accessories, posh furnishing, and milky-white walls come with a new twist—thanks to the high ceiling area! With a high ceiling concept such as this, you can flawlessly flaunt the splendour of your house without overcrowding the looks.
Structura Architects have finished the look with a high-hung vintage-themed chandelier accompanied by random ceiling lights. While one side of the living room area is concrete-walled, the other side is wrought with toughened glass windows that run throughout the angle, making the way for letting in positive energy into the house.
With a high ceiling such as this, you can have a good number of reasons for frequent partying! While the ceiling is raised to captivate the major portion of the living room height, a fusion of attic-style glass-paned windows adds to the glory of this spectacular high-raised ceiling finish. With long-length net blinds and gorgeous lighting, this living room space is seamlessly crafted for those who look forward to having a posh space in their residence.
Coming to the end of our amazing comprehensive guide, we've the secret corners that might form the venue for romantic talks and relaxed evenings! Well, the balcony of this amazing 2-storey residence is crafted with perfection from every angle. While one side of it is shielded by a matte-toned concrete wall, the frontier part of it is fused with a hand-railed effect. The slanting ceiling effect wrought with bright lights give this concept an amazing finish, keeping the look posh and unique.