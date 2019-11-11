Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modest 2-Storey Residence Fused with Natural Light and all the Inspiration!

Rita Kumar Rita Kumar
Structura Architects Terrace Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Since 2006, there is a team that builds amazing homes revived with all the goodness of rich materialization, posh design, and astounding durability. Yes, we're talking about none other than Structura Architects! The team here always holds a strong passion in delivering more than what the clients want. With lasting relationships with clients, suppliers, and other buyers, this wonderful team has never forgotten to make a mark with their elegant architectural concepts. 

Today at Homify, we're going to be your personal guide and pride ourselves in taking you to our illustrative guide on one of their gorgeous projects — the 2-Storey Residence South of Manila. Continue reading to find out more!

Designed to Live with the Goodness of Nature!

Facade (showing existing tree retained in the design) Structura Architects Single family home Concrete Wood effect
Structura Architects

Facade (showing existing tree retained in the design)

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Whether it is a modern villa-style bungalow or a simple yet chic residence, the team at Structura Architects never forgets the amazing concept of living with nature! Take this illustration for example— this gorgeous 2-storey residence is revived to life with posh greenery, especially that amazing mango tree! We all know that trees make way for natural air purification and breezy ventilation. With this tree-fused concept, its residents can stay cool even during scorching summers.

The Pleasant Side View of a Heavenly Residence

Facade Structura Architects Modern home Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
Structura Architects

Facade

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Next, let's explore the facade of this 2-storey residence in all its goodness. Well, from the side view, this house looks simply awe-inspiring and seamlessly amalgamated with the scenic facade. Whether it's the thick block-panelled windows or that beautiful ceiling-lit terrace, this house looks unconditionally amazing from the street-view angle!

The Wow Factor of this House Stands with Pride Here!

Patio Structura Architects Terrace Wood Wood effect
Structura Architects

Patio

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Wow! And Wow! Personally speaking, we love this amazing patio illustrated here. As already mentioned, Structura Architects never forget the concept of nature and they always bring out its bounties through their amazing architectural concepts.

While everything from the matte-toned walls, velvet grass, and garden weeds fall in place, there's something that crowns this heavenly patio. Well, we're talking about that magnificent tree that's glorified with a stone-blocked gravel look.

While this tree could have been easily brought down for that extra space, the nature-loving team has made something extraordinary that would fetch the goodness of ventilation and shade to this residence. Frankly speaking, we have fallen in love with this concept even deeper!

The Master Bedroom for Relaxed Slumber and Colourful Dreams!

Master Bedroom Structura Architects Small bedroom Wood Wood effect
Structura Architects

Master Bedroom

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Let's set our paces into the house! Coming to this amazing master bedroom, well, this spectacular space has every other reason for peaceful slumbers and relaxed nights! The splash of neutral colours keeps the look minimal and calm, making the way for uncompromised naps. Whether it is that sturdy book shelf overlooking the cute and compact study space or the glass-themed sliding door, Structura Architects have once again nailed it! An angular-themed ceiling fused with low-hung bottle chandeliers seamlessly bring out the serenity of this gorgeous bedroom. And not to forget about the lighting, well, it is minimal and fuses with the overall look of this amazing bedroom space.

Living Area Comes with a New Twist

Living Area with high ceiling Structura Architects Living room Concrete White
Structura Architects

Living Area with high ceiling

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

This 2-storey residence is crafted with a special space for frequent gatherings and parties! Well, the living room area comes with a new twist, and if you’re excited to know about it, just glance through the illustration here.

An amazing living room fused with neutral-hued accessories, posh furnishing, and milky-white walls come with a new twist—thanks to the high ceiling area! With a high ceiling concept such as this, you can flawlessly flaunt the splendour of your house without overcrowding the looks. 

Structura Architects have finished the look with a high-hung vintage-themed chandelier accompanied by random ceiling lights. While one side of the living room area is concrete-walled, the other side is wrought with toughened glass windows that run throughout the angle, making the way for letting in positive energy into the house.

A Little More on the High Ceiling-Themed Living Area!

High ceiling area at Living Room Structura Architects Living room Concrete White
Structura Architects

High ceiling area at Living Room

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

With a high ceiling such as this, you can have a good number of reasons for frequent partying! While the ceiling is raised to captivate the major portion of the living room height, a fusion of attic-style glass-paned windows adds to the glory of this spectacular high-raised ceiling finish. With long-length net blinds and gorgeous lighting, this living room space is seamlessly crafted for those who look forward to having a posh space in their residence.

The Secret Space for Romantic Talks!

Balcony Structura Architects Balcony Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
Structura Architects

Balcony

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Coming to the end of our amazing comprehensive guide, we've the secret corners that might form the venue for romantic talks and relaxed evenings! Well, the balcony of this amazing 2-storey residence is crafted with perfection from every angle. While one side of it is shielded by a matte-toned concrete wall, the frontier part of it is fused with a hand-railed effect. The slanting ceiling effect wrought with bright lights give this concept an amazing finish, keeping the look posh and unique.


7 Small and Economical Houses You Should Never Miss!
Did you like this amazing 2-storey residence concept from Structura Architects? Keep us posted with your remarkable comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks