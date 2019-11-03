Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Astounding Container Homes That You Will Love

Rita Kumar Rita Kumar
Square Elephant, Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts Modern home
Loading admin actions …

The concept of container homes is becoming a favourite among many who love to make a space out of an alternative choice. With a vibrant range of stylish and affordable concepts, container-style homes are becoming the choice of creative thinkers. 

Today, Homify takes immense pride in featuring 10 amazing container homes for those who love to live different!

Read on to know more!

1. A Chalk White Finish

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A chalk white container home is a great idea to flaunt your contemporary taste. If you're in love with everything Scandinavian, then this concept is definitely the coin in the box!

2. The Terrace-Style Living

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

A box house effect is seamlessly brought to life on fusing two containers in this amazing terrace-style home. Chirpy mornings and relaxed evenings come to life in this astounding container home!

3. Sliding Box Layout

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're need of an extra space, go for the sliding box layout! This concept is affordable yet brings in a lot of space for you and your guests!

4. Small Yet Savvy!

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern home
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

A fast food-style container outlet makes the way for living a Wendy's-style home such as this! If you love saving extra bucks on home renovations, go for this amazing container home concept.

5. An Explosion of Peppy Colours

Volumetric Entrance thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern home
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Volumetric Entrance

thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Brush you container home with an explosion of peppy colours and watch it come to life with every hue you dab! To finish the looks, go for bright lighting and wood-themed fencing!

6. Complete Living in a Full House

Container home front street view homify Modern home Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

A large container home is a great idea if you're having quite some good numbers in your family! Gift your family with a gorgeous container home that brings with it a great fusion of comfort and modish looks.

To ace the space with more scenery, go for a lavish garden with all the greens and balsams!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mesmerized Landscape

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern home
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Fuse your container home into the landscape and mesmerize your living with nature! With the help of your designers, craft your gorgeous container home with everything comfy and modern and stay ahead with your budget-friendly paradise on earth!

8. Modern and Minimal

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Disguise your container home with modern yet minimal looks to bring the best out of it. This way, it would look more like a prefab home rather than just a container! 

9. Life in the Air!

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

'Life in the air' could be a real concept if you choose to fuse your container home with everything green and natural. This way, you might pave the way for a life that's filled with the bounties of nature in all its good forms!

10. A Modish Lifestyle

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stunning container home is an amazing choice for a modish lifestyle filled with all the fun and peace. A gorgeous terrace, spacious patio, and block-design container house such as this would make life beautiful from every angle.

If you're looking forward to enjoying a comfortable life in a budget-friendly home, go for a container home concept and stay unique from the rest of the world!

Modern Glam Interiors for a Magical Transformation of a Studio Flat
Budget-friendly living is given life with our amazing container home concepts. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks