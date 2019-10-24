Modern Glam Interiors for a Magical Transformation of a Studio Flat

A self-contained apartment, also known as a 'studio flat' is an affordable space that hits the efficient checklist of budget buyers, especially bachelors. This compact apartment paves the way for a comfortable living area that fuses every amenity under single roof.
With the help of the best professional interior designers and planners, you can always refurbish your studio flat to an awe-inspiring abode like never before.
Today at Homify, we are going to guide you with an in-depth illustrative transformation of a gorgeous studio flat in Mandaluyong.
Continue reading!
We are going to start our transformation magic with the bedroom space. As shown in the illustration, this particular space is that 'to-be' gorgeous bedroom arena. Since this is a compact living space, every concept falls in perfect place, giving the feel of a complete home environment. The plain wall of this flat is having a makeover to suit the standard needs of its residents, paving the way for a comfortable living.
This transformation is just as amazing as it sounds! A majestic Murphy bed fitted with the best wall alignment not only saves a lot of space in this already compact flat, but also brushes the look with more sophistication. A cross-shelled chandelier completes the look, keeping the finish modish yet minimalistic!
This space is yet to get its transformation. It might turn into anything interesting or more exciting. To add a burst of colors to this particular space, there needs a perfect fusion of vivid ideas and concepts. And to hit the truth, the space factor should also be borne in the mind.
Well, scroll down to find out the magical transformation of this space!
If you are having plans to brush your studio flat with a modish and sleek makeover, go for this elegant idea. A cute and compact dining space just a foot or two away from your sleeping area is too adorable to ignore.
Just push in some light furniture around a medium-sized dining table and crown the looks with your favorite ceramic ware and condiment sprinklers.
Dining with your friends and guests wouldn't have been so much fun than now!
Moving a bit deeper into the transformation guide, let's explore the mind-boggling interior makeover of this empty yet elegant space. With room for every kind of fun and comfort, this corner of the studio can be seamlessly fused into something unforgivably gorgeous. Find out how!
With all the luxury for heavenly naps, master kitchen-style cooking, and dining, this space has been transformed to feast the eyes with a majestic look. This concept ideally proves the fact that space is never a concern for posh makeovers!
Coming to the end of our comprehensive tour, we have covered the most important part of this one of a kind studio house—the master kitchen. Well, Structura Architects have once again mastered their creativity in refurbishing the best kitchen concept fused with all the looks and elegance here. To know further, scroll down with all the excitement!
Well, we have all seen and even played with dollhouses! But Structura Architects have given life to this concept in this amazing studio flat makeover. While the dark teal-hued cabinetry flawlessly aligns the compact kitchen space, fine details of marble walls and compact countertop ideas furnish the overall look with majestic elegance.
While different concepts of houses need their personal share of makeover, a studio flat is never a exception owing to its compactness. With the help of expert interior designers and architects, a studio flat such as this can be beautified into something more convenient and gorgeous!