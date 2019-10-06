Extraordinary Examples of Minimal and Modern Kitchens You Shouldn't Miss

Nothing can be compared to that awesome feeling on returning home to a lavish kitchen that boasts of everything modern and elegant. Modern and minimal kitchen designs are something more than the thought—they are trendy, modish, and of course, sensational!
Today at Homify, we are going to feature some of the best and exemplary modern and minimal kitchen ideas you shouldn't miss.
So go ahead and enjoy reading the passages that follow to check some of our astonishing ideas!
Let's get started with something extraordinary—with something more attractive yet modern and elegant. As you can already witness in the illustration, everything falls in place in a unique manner. Whether it is that majestic oval-funnel chandelier or the furniture or even the flooring, everything is so gorgeous and inspirational.
To start with, ask your kitchen designers to focus on what is necessary than what fits the best. A great cooking counter with inbuilt cabinetry, ventilation, and two club chairs for fast dining are an amazing idea to save a lot of space and contribute to more savvy looks.
You can pick your favorite wooden furniture to complement the wooden countertop where your last minute dining happens! A clutter-free look forms the crux of this type of a kitchen design where space is more plenty, offering every other reason to be a minimalistic modern cuisine paradise.
Clutter-free looks in a kitchen are a must-have, especially when it comes to having the rest of the house modern and minimal. To seamlessly enlighten this concept in your kitchen, you have to scatter your focus on few important corners.
With careful selection of the best kitchen designers in the city, you can garnish your kitchen with all the necessary accessories—a trail of inbuilt cupboards, lighting, marble-glazed countertop with inbuilt cabinetry, and of course, that gorgeous exhaust chimney.
You can complement the looks with few hanging lights and indoor plants shelled in adjacent corners of your kitchen. This amazing idea keeps your kitchen crisp and elegant and away from all the mess from your wonderful cooking and baking!
If you are a single person living in a modern yet compact house, then this idea is definitely the perfect pick for you. You might have just moved into your rented apartment that is spacious enough to accommodate just two people.
And with all that extra furniture and accessories you love, having a spacious kitchen might not work well with this compact space. But you can go for this splendid idea to make your cooking space special and unique!
Let your kitchen designers master their creativity towards that peaceful corner—furnishing it with everything modern and of course, of plywood! A decent cabinet trailing a compact cooking space with a beautiful two-seater dining area aligned parallel to the countertop is a mind-boggling idea for compact livers.
Try this trendsetting idea and furnish your kitchen into something even more modern and elegant!
A posh villa-style house might be a shell of every reason to be that modern piece of paradise in your life. And speaking of a majestic kitchen such as this, well, it looks gorgeous both on the outside and the inside.
A picture-perfect minimal kitchen such as this can be designed seamlessly with the help of top-notch designers throughout various cities in the Phillipines. Instead of going for large-sized cabinetry, you can always opt for low-built cabinets that occupy the space below your counter. To add to the looks, a few glass-paned cupboards can be shelved on the wall to store all your party essentials.
With the help of your designers, you can amalgamate your cooking counter to a side-by-side dining and chopping area with comfortable seating arrangements. A royal exhaust chimney with low-hung street lamp-style chandeliers complete the overall look of this elegant modern kitchen.
Your modern kitchen can be blessed with a posh look from every angle if done this way! Your cooking counter stays relaxed towards the wall that is aligned with neat wooden cabinetry that stores all your essentials.
A white marble countertop smoothly runs throughout every angle, seamlessly ending its journey at the sink. Parallel to your cooking counter lies that cute chopping and serving counter glazed with inbuilt shelf-style cabinetry to hold all the culinary items, small plates, and condiments.
To finish the look, a pair of fish-bowl chandeliers revives this amazing kitchen to life from every nook and corner. This idea is a wonderful concept to those who love to adorn their kitchen with something more than just unique!