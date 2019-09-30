5 Beautiful and Spacious House Designs Crafted for the Modern Filipino Family

When it comes to moving with our families to a space that's just more than a house, we have to be choosy and of course—go for the best! After all, the house is going to be a living memory sustaining each and every day of our wonderful family.
The house you choose to roof your family needs to be a masterpiece in looks and comfort. And Homify is always there to guide you in every possible way to help you find the perfect house design!
If you are having quite a large family and finding ways to fabricating a spacious and modern house in the Philippines, continue reading this article!
Space and looks are the two most essential concepts when it comes to designing a lavish house. And this illustration portrays the same!
A gorgeous 4-storeyed house such as this makes the way for everything palatial for your family. Rich choice of materials, colours, and lighting crowns the looks with a sophisticated touch. Instead of going the symmetric style, you can go for asymmetric designs boxed in a well-aligned 4-storeyed structure.
Ample space for parking and indoor gardening is an added advantage for modern living, and this house has it all!
A countryside living fused with modern looks comes as a marvellous burst of royalty in this asymmetrically-designed house. This house has every reason to flaunt the unbound beauty and glory, making it ideal for a great family life together.
To start with the exteriors—ask your architects to raise a mighty overflowing roof that is asymmetric as shown in the illustration. A majestic front door is overlaid with crystal-clear glass finished with wood-glazed rims.
Now that's an amazing piece of an abode! Choosing rich hues of matte brown and rust orange enhances the savvy looks of the house from every angle.
Speaking of the interiors, well, this house would make a modern paradise with space for every kind of fun with your family!
Bringing out maximum space from every alignment of a house is becoming a new trend among many nowadays. And speaking of the fabulous architects and designers, well, each of them has a unique fusion of ideas to carving a perfect house for the Filipino families.
Such an exemplary example is from the illustration shown here—a spectacular concrete paradise in a majestic slid-box design. We are talking about space and looks, and this is one of the best examples of modern finish to a comfortable abode.
Rich selection of marble, stone-glazed bricks and dark-coloured hues crown this house with everything savvy. Multi-faceted terrace and balconies pave the way for awesome family time together.
To finish the looks, mesh-studded walls add to the much acclaimed beauty of this house.
A lavish bungalow-style villa with everything modern fused with a touch of vintage-attired finish is a mind-boggling heartthrob of Filipino families. And this dream can be made true by choosing a perfect design as shown in the illustration.
A majestic villa sequenced with posh lighting, ample parking, and tremendous architecture! Rich amalgamation of beige, brown, and off-white hues add a touch of elegance that seamlessly fuses with the facade.
This house might look luxurious, but it is more than that! If you are really looking forward to nest your family with something precious, go for this house design without a second thought.
Trust us, this house would make room for everything spacious, luxurious, and modern!
Coming to the end of our comprehensive journey, well, you can stay sure that we have saved the best for the last! If you want your family to relax away from city buzz and noise, you can gift them this amazing barn-style house.
This house is designed bearing in mind the traditional touch to modern architecture. The high-raised attic-style windows crown the face of the house, making it majestic for letting in all the goodness of positive energy.
An angled patio seamlessly leads to a parking space towards an aligned corner, giving that clutter-free look on the outside. This luxurious house is crowned with a roof finish, making it a wonderful country house to match the needs of modern families.
We hope that these 5 ideas have given you a clear picture in choosing the most preferable design for your luxurious house. Remember, your house is a paradise that nests your precious family, so always settle for the best design amalgamated with a modern finish!