Planned around a modern dipping pool, this amazing 4-storey residence is a burst of everything contemporary. Careful selection of materials, hues, and angle of the entire abode marks a signature touch of perfection to every nook and corner.
This breath-taking modern house is a proud masterpiece by Structura Architects, one of the most professional architectural studios in Mandaluyong City.
So today at Homify, we are going to be your personal guide in taking you to few astounding corners of this splendid house.
Join us in this amazing comprehensive tour!
To start with this amazing narration, let's have a face-to-face view of the abode's astonishing facade! A gorgeous 4-storey house stands still attired with every detail and contours perfectly aligning its wonderful structure.
Unlike other houses in the neighborhood, this house is not only unique in looks, but also the choice of hues and materials. Almost 70% of the house is shaded with mighty glass-paned wall-like windows. This paves the way for getting maximum fresh air and warmth into the house without any barricade.
A lavish parking area towards the corner is sheathed by the building's floor. This idea adds a touch of uniqueness rather than always having a separate parking shed in front of the abode.
Patched-garden with all the lush green plants keeps the look minimal without crowding the look of the house. A spectacular finish of coffee-brown, beige, and off-white hues reflect elegantly with the exterior facade.
Let's take our paces into this majestic house — and stop by the amazing living area! A gorgeous living room customized with a pearl-white finish on the walls illuminating light towards every corner of the area.
A cratered centre is amazingly lined with marble tiles, making the way for your luxurious sofa and accessories. Now this concept is not only mind-blowing, but also terrific.
To complete the look, long-line translucent blinds are seamlessly drawn against the mighty glass-paned windows. A glass-chimed chandelier crowns the ceiling, adding to more luxury to the entire ambiance!
Moving ahead into the dining room, well, this part of the house is comfortable from every angle. A rectangular glass dining table sits in the middle of the room complemented by a row of elegant chairs.
A line of chandeliers gorgeously align the polished wooden ceiling, adding more looks to the room. A major portion of the room is finished with glass to beautifully fuse the inside with the outside!
To finish the look, a mighty shelf is aligned on the wall, making it easier to grab all your dining essentials.
Now this 4-storey house is an amalgamation of everything posh and classy. Speaking of those incredible stairs leading to each floor, well, it is a work of wonder!
An awe-inspiring staircase aligns through each floor in the house, making the way for mind-blowing paces. The steps are boarded with edged-wood finish fused with a glass-rimed handrail to complete the look.
While everything else falls in perfect place, the staircase is ideally unique adding to the savvy look of the interiors.
As we progress into the higher floors of house, we are welcomed by a lavish bedroom imbued with all the goodness and modern styles. A plush bed sits towards the aligned centre overseeing the fresh exteriors through its glass-glazed walls.
A spacious room such as this has all the comfort— including that personal study space, grooming corner, and of course, a majestic frontier for entertainment! The room is finished with wood flooring and polished wood furniture to complete the look.
Now that makes an amazing space for relaxing naps instilled with royal comfort!
Let's set our sights onto one of the most essential and desirable parts of this magnificent house—the royal kitchen! With space for everything palatial and extraordinary, this cooking paradise is designed with modern looks.
A marble-glazed dining counter majestically rules the centre, while a cooking space is beautifully spaced throughout the end portion. The wall is attired with professionally designed wooden cabinets to store all your cooking essentials.
A pair of fish bowl chandeliers gorgeously fuses with the luminous lighting, adding more to the unbound looks of this amazing kitchen. Cooking here would be a fun routine every day!
Coming to the end of our amazing tour, we have decided to give you a peek at this spectacular hallway. A spacious and marble-tiled hallway amalgamated with glass-wrought railings completes your journey while walking down that suave staircase.
This luxurious hallway gives you that ornate scene of the entire ground floor that is fused with the architectural essence of professionalism. Standing in this hallway, you can always look outside and capture the amazing view with all those lovely birds and butterflies in the air!
Wow, we loved the entire journey in and out of this beautiful 4-storey house in Alabang City! Right from the outside to every detail of the inside, this house is a fairy-tale like abode that best fits the modern era!
Once again, Structura Architects have worked their creative minds in crafting one of the best and lavish abodes in this urban locale!