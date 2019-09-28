How Much Could a House Extension Cost in 2019?

All of us tend to develop an unconditional bond towards our abode—something that has shielded us from changing seasons and monsoon of memories! And when there arises a situation where we have to renovate our small little paradise, we come up with everything amazing and colorful!
But what about the thought of 'how much to spend' on such mind-boggling extensions?
Well, today at Homify, we are going to guide you with a few useful house extension cost estimates this 2019.
Continue reading to grasp all that useful information before sketching down your house extension plans!
To guide you with a better detail about the costs of extension, analyze these prices mentioned here! To start with a low cost extension in Manila—you would be required to spend anything from PHP 15,000 to PHP 18,000 per square meter.
For a posh extension, you might as well shed a whopping PHP 35,000 from your wallet. This cost might also apply beyond square meter.
When it comes to house extensions, always remember this key point—the closer you are to any urban locale, the higher the cost!
Sometimes, you’ve got to bounce your buck for additional costs based on architects fees, land registration costs, and VAT.
If you are having a villa-style house, then bearing in mind the size and build of the structure, you might be required to spend some extra money!
For instance, you might want to add some extensions to your already spacious living room—and this could require expert professionals to work their majestic creativity!
While a posh touch to the floor and ceilings could cost you anywhere between PHP 25,000 to PHP 40,000 per square meters depending on the area, you can look forward to shedding few more Philippine peso on the project.
You might want to do off with your old wall and crown it with a new look. On the pretext of hiring expert designers and painters and all artisans to craft your wonderful wall, the cost could scale anything more than PHP 35,000 but less than PHP 65,000 depending on the area.
But the end result would be worth every investment you shed in adding the extensions!
Extensions over two or more floors tend to increase as the area increases. You can expect a rise by 50 percent in the overall costs.
For instance, an extension cost for the building in the given illustration could cost you anything between PHP 800,00 to PHP 120,000. Additional costs for designers and artisans are inclusive of the overall cost!
But if your planned extension requires more maneuvering and major architectural renovations, than the budget could increase along with the additional work.
Whenever you decide for a house extension, design becomes the ultimate factor of importance. It's going to be a huge investment, time, and effort—to frame the savvy looks of your abode!
If you consider important dimensions like flooring, lighting, and decor, then you should expect a handsome amount to fall off your hands right into your project.
A moderate extension with detailed extensions might cost a whopping PHP 75,000 to PHP 135,000 on your check!
So that being said, if you're having plans to add some astounding extensions to your house this 2019, you can look forward to anything moderate to a lump sum amount for your project.
But your house is your own paradise of comfort and happiness—so spending even a little bit extra would actually polish your abode with more looks and elegance!