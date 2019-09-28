How Much Could a House Extension Cost in 2019?

All of us tend to develop an unconditional bond towards our abode—something that has shielded us from changing seasons and monsoon of memories! And when there arises a situation where we have to renovate our small little paradise, we come up with everything amazing and colorful!

But what about the thought of 'how much to spend' on such mind-boggling extensions?

Well, today at Homify, we are going to guide you with a few useful house extension cost estimates this 2019.

Continue reading to grasp all that useful information before sketching down your house extension plans!