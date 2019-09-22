6 Amazing House Designs that Perfectly Match the Requirements of Cebu City Families

A posh and elegantly urbanized city in Central Visayas, Cebu City is a bustling metropolis that boasts of an arena of mesmerizing commercial and residential properties.
Homeowners here are always on the lookout for top-notch professionals and ideas when it comes to sheathing their house with vivid designs and spectacular concepts.
And when it comes to house designs, you got to choose the best designers and architects who would work their hands in crafting the best abode for you.
Today at Homify, we are going to take you to a small tour to finding 6 splendid house designs that would seamlessly match the taste of your dream abode!
A picture-perfect house constructed with posh amenities overlooking astounding features is a big surprise package in this design! Key amenities such as ambient parking, sliding gateway, and durable fencing are what make this house a perfect choice in Cebu City.
First things first— take a deep-eyed look at the face of this marvelous architecture.
A posh sliding gate paves the entrance to a spacious parking lounge in the front corner of the house. To complement the looks of the parking is a wide-windowed patio toward the right corner of the building.
Now this makes some comfortable space for relaxing under the rays of scorching afternoons! A concrete-lined pipe way is streamlined on the terrace of the building to make way for smooth flowing of rainwater.
Now, let's climb upstairs and move to the amazing top floor that ornate this whole structure!
A gorgeous brown-hued brick-lined wall crowned with edged windows and stupefying ceiling lights is a fantastic treat to the eyes. On one angle of the building is this wonderful patio for sun-kissed relaxation!
A majestic wall shields the structure on one mighty end, making the architecture unique and of its own kind!
This astonishing house reminds us of the era where modern living amalgamates with posh and elegant looks.
A perfectly structured villa-style house in Cebu City makes the way for those who look forward to a royal city life.
A spacious parking on an angled corner of this house is the welcoming note, while a double-terraced patio crowns the face of the abode.
Low-grilled fencing complemented by a sliding gate flaunts exquisite beauty of the house while keeping in mind the comfort of the residents.
This two-storeyed structure is ordained with angled balconies for those romantic talks while bathing in the rays of dusk. Large windows carved on all the sides of the building make way for maximum fresh air and ventilation.
This traditional roof-styled villa is an amazing choice for Cebu City families who love a touch of royalty to their residence!
For Cebu City families that love tradition, well, then this house is just the perfect abode that complements their taste.
A wonderful compact structure built in low-lined architecture makes this abode an amazing piece of paradise on earth!
A palatial parking area is sheathed be a veranda-style frontier that makes the entrance of this splendid house.
Rich contrast of wine-brown matte on the roof, crème-hued touch to walls, and dull orange glaze to the fencing and gates is a treat to the eyes!
One side of the house is wrought facing the exterior facade with its majestic glass-paned windows. To add to the looks is its amazing brick-blocked walls with shades contrasting to that of the whole arena.
Now that's a wonderful house doing the rounds of traditional living in an urban locale!
A breathtaking house with everything stupendous and spacious is no more a dream for Cebu City residents.
This house is a marvel of a wonder with all that ornate touch to perfectionism and excellence from every angle.
A palatial parking space sheathed by a majestic wall and indoor plants makes the first quarter of this splendid house. A series of stairs crowned with handrail on one side and a finishing wall on the other is a stupefying idea of modern architecture.
A king-sized teak brown doorway welcomes you to a magical abode! A neatly aligned top floor houses the second storey that flaunts the overall look of the house.
While a long sequenced window overlooks the silent streets, a terrace-style patio on one corner paves the way for a relaxed ambience.
The building is completely structured with concrete, making it durable and shielded against harsh weathers.
A one of kind abode of this kind is just an amazing choice for those who love urban living!
Compact is the new essence of modern architecture!
This wonderful house boasts of a palatial parking area, making it an elegant choice for parking two cars.
A low-built old fashioned sliding gate is wrought with a touch of vintage looks and design.
A majestic doorway on the right corner of the house seamlessly leads indoors while long-sized windows towards the left are just adorable!
Speaking of the top floor, well, it is a splendid piece of marvel with unique concept and everything airy.
A palatial terrace-styled patio towards the average corner of the abode makes the way for amazing sun-kissed evenings. Mighty glass-paned windows overlooking the busy street make it ideal for fresh air and energetic facade.
To top the complete look of the building, a sleek-arched brown hued roof is crowned on the abode!
Now that's what you call compact with a touch of royalty!
Now this kind of a house is not only captivating, but also savvy and a perfect match for urbanized living.
Well, we are talking about a series of marbled stairs that lead to the terrace from the outside!
A unique concept amalgamated with scenic exteriors makes this particular design remarkable and elegant.
This spectacular idea saves a lot of time in elevating to the top floor without having to go indoors all the time! It is also an extraordinary idea, especially when you have guests around!
A few garden weeds potted in a sand-stoned finish at either ends of this hand-railed staircase is too phenomenal to ignore. A series of cross-blocked tiled patio sequenced on the lawn leads magically to the interior parking area.
An external staircase in this abode makes for an awe-inspiring idea for urban-style residents!
When it comes to aligning the brick of your dream home, it is always noteworthy in hiring the best professionals in the city!
A perfect blend of great ideas and putting every bit to work is the vital source to designing your sensational home.
Contact the right experts and discuss the type of design you crave for in building your nest of comfort in Cebu City!