A dull 2 bedroom condo becomes a snazzy studio flat in Taguig

Transforming a lifeless house into a bright and stylish home with personality is easier said than done. But this renovation project for a Taguig condominium with 2 bedrooms begs to differ. It was once a dull affair with insufficient space for a family of three. It lacked smart storage solutions or attractive designs. Thanks to the architects at Structura Architects though, the condo is now a fashionable studio flat that is full of light and decorated with sleek and trendy accents. Geometrically inspired patterns, innovative materials, chic lighting and an open plan layout have done wonders to the property. Read on to know about how this makeover was achieved.
This picture clearly shows how yellowish walls and laminated floors did nothing to make the condo look special or appealing. The positive aspect was that the interiors received a lot of natural light and it was an empty slate to work on.
Originally, simple grey tiles and yellowish walls dampened the bathroom’s spirit and made it commonplace. There was however the scope to introduce newer fixtures and a shower enclosure.
The open layout allows the bedroom and living area to merge, and the windows on either side flood the interiors with sunlight. The blue, white and beige color scheme is very sophisticated and creates a visual layering effect. Bright embedded lights on the ceiling and the stylish pendant lights add to the open and spacious look here.
The hexagonal pattern play with mirrors lends a whole new edge to the stylish living space. The white cabinets and shelves offer ample room to store odds and ends. The minimalistic design is perfect for this small home.
This is a very trendy bedroom, given how the white cabinets and shelves frame the bed in the middle. This essentially helps save on a lot of floor area. The pastel blue walls on either side contrast the whiteness nicely.
The hexagonal patterns on the white storage unit around the bed complements the patterns you saw in the living room. It is a subtle touch yet full of personality.
The open kitchen is a compact masterpiece with overhead cabinets allowing easy storage of all kitchen utensils and sundries. The dark glossy back-splash contrasts the white and beige cabinets beautifully. And the open shelves are ideal for arranging snacks, spices and condiments that are needed on a daily basis.
This beautiful bathroom is dominated by white and boasts of stylish pendant lamps in black and silver. The large mirror lends brightness to the space, while the cabinet under the sink is perfect for stashing away cleaning supplies.
The transparent shower enclosure does two things here. It adds pizzazz to the bathroom and also allows light to pass through easily, ensuring a bright and open feel. A trendy shower helps you freshen up daily in style.
Read another story – 5 ways to make your old home new again