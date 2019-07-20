Ultramodern split-level home overlooking mountains in East of Manila

It’s not every day that you get to explore a uniquely built home that offers a comfortable and aesthetic living experience too. But this residence, built on land area of 300sqm, is one that will take your breath away. Constructed on a sloping terrain and overlooking mountains, this house accommodates five family members and is located in a calm private village. The site on which is built slopes towards the rear, and the lowest part is below the sidewalk by more than 2 meters. The use of sober and neutral hues along with modern wooden designs makes this house visually arresting. Trendy furniture, ample natural light and smart utilization of space are some other aspects to watch out for. Let's see the great job done by the architects at Structura Architects…