Ultramodern split-level home overlooking mountains in East of Manila

It’s not every day that you get to explore a uniquely built home that offers a comfortable and aesthetic living experience too. But this residence, built on land area of 300sqm, is one that will take your breath away. Constructed on a sloping terrain and overlooking mountains, this house accommodates five family members and is located in a calm private village. The site on which is built slopes towards the rear, and the lowest part is below the sidewalk by more than 2 meters. The use of sober and neutral hues along with modern wooden designs makes this house visually arresting. Trendy furniture, ample natural light and smart utilization of space are some other aspects to watch out for. Let's see the great job done by the architects at Structura Architects…
With a lot frontage of about 10 meters and neat wooden fencing all around, the fashionable house seems open, warm and welcoming. The large terrace at the third level serves as a barbecue area where the whole family can relax and interact. Note the beautiful combination of dark grey and wood, which lends the structure boldness, personality and depth. Multiple glass windows at each level ensure the ample influx of natural light. We also love how the parking space has been livened up with neatly trimmed hedges and pretty vines.
This beautiful and compact nook is perfect for receiving guests before they can move onto the living space. The windows bring in sunlight, while the white and light wooden palette enhances the brightness. A geometrically inspired rug, a couple of stylish white chairs and a chic pendant lamp complete the look here. The wooden shelf is a sleek and modern affair, with enough room to hold books, pots and knickknacks.
Dominated by white and grey, this trendy living space looks open, airy and super bright. The navy seating arrangement is very chic, and the cushions lend contrast. Large windows bring in lots of natural light, while the striped rug pulls the room together. The sleek coffee table with glass top goes well with the pendant light.
As the image was taken before the construction commenced, you can see how the land slopes backwards. The architects planned and designed the house with this slope in mind, and helped it to stand out.
This part of the staircase clearly shows how the split level design has been achieved for this house. The gradient of the land has been accommodated nicely by the staircase. Note how wide the steps are, to reduce chances of falls and slips.
Here’s a more complete view of the staircase that leads to the second and third levels. Do note how the white practical shelf on the left has been designed to complement the slope and split-level design of the stairs. These shelves can hold anything from trendy lamps and books to vases and artifacts.
