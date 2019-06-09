Stylish 4-storey duplex with a spacious roof deck in Mandaluyong City

Smart space planning can do wonders to your home, and this 4-storey duplex in Mandaluyong City is the perfect example of the same. Built for two families, this duplex is modern, rendered with sleek lines and features a spacious and shaded roof deck for relaxation and barbecue. The bedrooms are also inspiring, with one opening up to a large balcony and the others equipped with walk-in closets. An elevator connects the different levels of the duplex conveniently. Stylish use of glass, wood and sober colors add to the charm of this property. The architects at Structura Architects deserve the credit for this project.
Grays and browns make this lofty duplex a very sober yet stylish affair. Note the neat wooden gates, the slatted panels in the front of the building and the sides, as well as the numerous glass windows. Everything comes together to create a unique and modern look. The glass balustrades of the balconies ensure a feeling of openness and trendiness.
Soft and sober hues dominate this contemporary bedroom for a relaxing feel. There is ample space to move around freely and the furniture pieces are chic. The bed linen and the sofa at its foot look cozy, while the false ceiling is simple yet attractively lit. There is a large closet with beige doors and a stylish dresser with open shelves.
We love how a pair of tallish glass windows floods this bedroom with natural light. The TV unit is sandwiched between these two windows and is a sleek affair in white and beige. A tripod lamp in the corner and a stylish wooden chair make for the perfect reading nook.
Neat grey flooring and fashionable rattan furniture make the modern roof deck ideal for casual gatherings, relaxation and house parties. The rounded chairs and sofa are equipped with plump cushions and seats for comfy seating. The slatted wooden shade protects you from the summer sun and yet allows light to pass through.
Another view of the roof deck shows how trendy sofas in light-hued wood offer comfortable seating for many. There is a sleek dining arrangement as well. Potted greens add life and color to the space. Even when a large number of guests come over, everyone will get to move around and socialize easily.
When viewed from above, the duplex looks so well-planned and inviting! The large roof deck and the large balcony offer ample open space for leisurely activities, while the flat sunshades ensure that the inhabitants stay protected from the weather. We especially love the long and sleek planters at each level of the duplex, right outside the deck and balcony. These hold beautiful blooms and greens.
