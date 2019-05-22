Before and after: A bright condominium in Mandaluyong City

Welcome to a bright and ultramodern property in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines, where sleek and trendy designs are combined with generous use of white for an impressive look and feel. Rendered by the architects at Structura Architects, this condominium is a relaxing and inspiring space bathed by natural light during the daytime. Minimalistic furniture in light-hued wood, smart use of corners and nooks, and creative décor accents make this home an attractive one. The bathrooms too are bright and functional, yet aesthetic. The double height living area also deserves special attention.

Guess you're already enchanted by now, right? One thing that we haven't mentioned is that this is a before and after project, and the interior used to look shabby and far from bright ! To find out how the architects did the magic, read on.