Before and after: A bright condominium in Mandaluyong City

Welcome to a bright and ultramodern property in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines, where sleek and trendy designs are combined with generous use of white for an impressive look and feel. Rendered by the architects at Structura Architects, this condominium is a relaxing and inspiring space bathed by natural light during the daytime. Minimalistic furniture in light-hued wood, smart use of corners and nooks, and creative décor accents make this home an attractive one. The bathrooms too are bright and functional, yet aesthetic. The double height living area also deserves special attention.
Guess you're already enchanted by now, right? One thing that we haven't mentioned is that this is a before and after project, and the interior used to look shabby and far from
bright! To find out how the architects did the magic, read on.
It's true that green gives people a sense of calmness; when it's paired with the right colors and furnitures, you might even get that cozy Scandinavian look for your home. Sadly it's not the case here. The space looked dark and hardly had any wow factors that could impress the visitors. Remember that we mentioned
bright? Let's go on and see how the architects brought lights to the condominium.
Floor to ceiling glass windows and artificial white lights ensure that this trendy living space is always cheerful and spacious looking. The grey TV unit and the plush sofa lend some contrast to the predominantly white space, while abstract artworks above the TV unit add personality. See how corners have been cleverly utilised to accommodate sleek shelves for books and knickknacks.
A closer look at the living area reveals a quirky coffee table, a stylishly striped rug and a chic tripod lamp. These little things pull the look together here. Also note how sleek wooden slats adorn the wall right next to the TV unit, adding some warmth to the living room. The space under the staircase has also been smartly used to create cubbies for books and artefacts.
From this vantage point, it is easy to see how the living space, kitchen and dining area are seamlessly merged for an open and spacious look. This layout also makes socializing easy and gives the illusion of airiness and space. Don’t miss how the dark grey wall above the dining stools has been decked with white metal artwork that represents the world map.
Rendered completely in white, this modern kitchen boasts of smooth and glossy cabinets, ample lighting and neat white tiles on the backsplash. The U-shaped layout adds to the functionality here, along with trendy appliances in sober hues.
This smartly designed bathroom has been equipped with pleasing sanitary fixtures and a chic round mirror. The window brings in lots of sunlight, while floating wooden shelves help in organising essentials. White once again dominates the walls here, creating a bright and spacious look.
This small bathroom looks bright, happy and clean, thanks to the lavish use of white. Sleek shelves, cabinets and fixtures add to the appeal. The shower enclosure on the right has a transparent door to enhance the illusion of spaciousness.
