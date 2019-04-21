Modern house design by Mandaluyong City architects

This is an exceptional home with interiors that make it look magnificent and spectacular. This is an individual home spread out on multiple levels. The home has been designed with care and creativity by the architects of Structura Architects in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. The home has been designed to be a combination of open spaces and well-designed rooms. Using artificial lighting effectively, the architects have made the home look modern and appealing. Extensive wood elements all through the home give it these spaces a sophisticated look.
A multi-level such as this is not only striking but makes a wonderful impression as you gaze upon it. It does provide you with a wonderful idea of how the home will look from within. There is a wonderful balance of colours, shapes, and textures. Adding green shrubs to the balconies gives the home a personal touch.
By using wood on the ceiling, the architects have created a new and distinctive look. Staying off the usual track, they have given a glossy finish to the ceiling. It seems to reflect the beauty of the colours from the plants. The glass in the balcony also reflects the same in equal measure.
Planters have been created using the same wood that has been used for the floor and the walls. The simplicity of the design makes it beautiful while keeping it consistent with the overall design. The glass, wood beams and the rustic look has been contrasted with the modern shapes and contemporary design of this space.
One of the biggest advantages in modern design is the emphasis on simplicity and straight lines. The choice of accents and the colour that has been used sets the right tone. Subtle colours are perfect as they allow you to experiment with unique lampshades, accents and numerous other things. The lights that hang from the ceiling look amazing in this simplistic kitchen. The metal shape that hangs around the light is right with the modern theme. The ceiling and the walls match in pattern and texture giving a seamless look to this space.
With a combination of wood shades, the architects have created a wonderful kitchen. Large counters in white are the perfect contrast to the deep and dark colours. All the fixtures and appliances have been chosen with a metallic finish. This completes the look of the kitchen. The window in the kitchen gives a wonderful view of the outdoors.
While garages are spaces that allow you to keep your car safe, it is also a part of the home. Therefore, it is important to keep the design consistent with the home. The glossy wood ceiling that is seen in the balconies have been replicated here giving the entrance of the home an impressive look.