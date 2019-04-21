Modern house design by Mandaluyong City architects

One of the biggest advantages in modern design is the emphasis on simplicity and straight lines. The choice of accents and the colour that has been used sets the right tone. Subtle colours are perfect as they allow you to experiment with unique lampshades, accents and numerous other things. The lights that hang from the ceiling look amazing in this simplistic kitchen. The metal shape that hangs around the light is right with the modern theme. The ceiling and the walls match in pattern and texture giving a seamless look to this space.