Extravagant And Sophisticated Home By Architects In Mandaluyong City

This is an elegant and pleasing appearance for a home. You can see that the design accentuates the vertical elevation of the house. The focus is on a simplistic presentation of the home. The home is divided into different levels and you can see the clear demarcation of the levels thanks to the overhanging plants and the distinct shapes for the balconies. The main gate to the house is impressive and striking. The use of wood texture along with the metal gives the door a regal look.