Extravagant And Sophisticated Home By Architects In Mandaluyong City

Homes can be made personal and stylish based on the available space. This means that despite having a smaller area to work with, it is possible to design a space that reflects your tastes and preferences. Here, this lovely little home has been designed to perfection by the architects of Structura Architects in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Open spaces that have been combined with glass and wood to present a modern and contemporary home. A minimalistic approach to furniture just completes the overall theme to perfection.
This is an elegant and pleasing appearance for a home. You can see that the design accentuates the vertical elevation of the house. The focus is on a simplistic presentation of the home. The home is divided into different levels and you can see the clear demarcation of the levels thanks to the overhanging plants and the distinct shapes for the balconies. The main gate to the house is impressive and striking. The use of wood texture along with the metal gives the door a regal look.
The best thing about this kitchen is the classy interiors. It has been possible thanks to the choice of a wonderful and subtle marble for the kitchen counter. The soft white works its magic against the steel accents and fixtures. This look also works exceptionally well against the wood interiors and accents such as the modest console table and the wood frame bordering the kitchen from the living area.
Nothing beats a wonderful patio that brings in the natural sunlight and air. Here, simplistic yet elegant wrought iron chairs along with a lovely round table seem to make this place perfect. The metal is a perfect choice as the glass reflects the light and colour elegantly. The ceiling is minimalistic and charming as long beams extend to create the perfect sun shade. The floor is a combination of wood and stone keeping things interesting and vivid.
The main door to the house is always a wonderful way to set the tone for the overall design. Using a heavy ornate door can signify a traditional and rich home. Here, the architects have chosen to stick with a simple design but the choice of colour has given a certain richness to the overall design. As you open the door, you get a view of the staircase and the wonderful stone façade on the background.
A key element in the smart design is the clever use of space. Here, the space below the staircase has been used in a smart manner to add storage. The staircase is a gorgeous combination of white and wood giving it the perfect look. The balustrade has been kept simple by using glass. The grey of the floor, wood ceiling and the glass doors all add to the charm of the room. Take a look at another ideabook for more inspiration—15 easy ways to improve your kitchen.