Contemporary interiors for 3-BR Condo Unit in Quezon City

Justwords Justwords
Structura Architects
Contemporary homes are quite popular and it is because such a design is most suited for smaller spaces. This wonderful home has been renovated to look modern and updated. It has been designed and executed by the architects of Structura Architects, from Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Every tiny aspect of the design has been planned to perfection. You can see the emphasis on using colours and shapes that are minimalistic. The smart use of modern lights further accentuates this home. This is completely in line with the contemporary theme.

Elegant Tv cabinet

Living Area Media Wall Structura Architects
Living Area Media Wall

Simple and modest designs are subtle and attractive. Yet, it is sometimes a challenge to accomplish. The architects have used a white façade here to create a modern look. Providing enough space for the TV, the unit also features cubby holes and storage shelves for books and other items.

Smart Design

Living Area, view from Main Door Structura Architects
Living Area, view from Main Door

The architects have designed this unique and charming room to take advantage of the large available space. Modern lighting fixtures hang from the ceiling giving the space a lovely and warm glow. Mirrors are a huge part of home décor and depending on how you use it, it can contribute effectively. Here, the room looks larger and more spacious thanks to the mirrors in place.

Unique separator

Custom Sliding Panel, Living Area Structura Architects
Custom Sliding Panel, Living Area

Using wood and white, the architects have custom-built a unique separator that brightens up the room while breaking up the monotony of the mirrored area in the room. The contrast of the brown and the white is beautiful against the neutral tones of the home’s interiors.

Vibrant accent colour

New Kitchen Structura Architects
New Kitchen

Contemporary designs are all about simplicity and a minimalistic approach but designers and architects often use a bold colour to bring out the beauty of the neutral tones. Here, a portion of the room has been given a lovely cerulean blue colour. It immediately perks up space as it works exceptionally well with the theme.

Balanced design

Kitchen Structura Architects
Kitchen

Despite a restricted space, the architects have created a perfect working space for a kitchen. The lovely breakfast counter is stylish and functional. The contrasting colours used in the room work to make this space effective.

Elegant cabinets

Kitchen Structura Architects
Kitchen

Smart design can effectively hide the problems of a smaller space. Here, by keeping the design open it does not feel restricted or small. Also, neutral and lighter shades for the walls and the tiles make it even more effective.

Functional study

Desk / Vanity, Master Bedroom Structura Architects
Desk / Vanity, Master Bedroom

The architects have designed a wonderful study area in this room. The large balcony provides ample natural light and against it the deep shade of blue is perfect. A simple desk attached to the wall is the perfect way to save space while providing what you need. A shelf along with a drawer makes this desk functional.

Read more: 15 easy ways to improve your kitchen.

A contemporary-designed home everyone will love in Cebu city
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

