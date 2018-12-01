A contemporary-designed home everyone will love in Cebu city

Constantly changing to reflect the popular styles of present day designs, the contemporary style has been loved by homeowners and aspiring home dwellers for years. Interiors come in neutral elements and bold colors, and they focus on the basics of line, shape and form. To understand better, here's a house project by Architecture Creates Your Environment Design Studio that speaks it all.
The Contemporary style features tone-on-tone color palettes relying heavily on brown, taupe, cream and pure white. Shots of color are sometimes found on a single wall, in a striking floor rug or in a special piece of art when i comes to its interiors. As for exteriors, walls are usually dependent on the lighter shades and the roof and sidings rely on the darker tones.
Pictured above, the beautiful exteriors of the home speak classic contemporary style.
Contemporary designs never miss out the appearance of fabrics to add a depth of character to table. Natural fabrics such as silk, wool, linen and cotton are used for their textural aspect and inherent neutral hues. However, bold color or geometric pattern may be brought into the design with pillows, a rug or a throw.
This raw and classic contemporary dining area shows off its textured fabrics through the deep wooden-colored rug. The subtlety of the walls' white and grey tones compliment perfectly with the earthy tone of the rug.
Contemporary pieces feature clean lines and smooth surfaces without any carving or adornment. Silhouettes are slim without being dainty. Furniture is made of light-colored woods such as maple and birch (which also have minimal graining), frosted or clear glass, stainless steel, nickel and chrome.
The lighting design is used as an artistic statement in a contemporary interior. Floor and table lamps have straight lines and sleek metallic finishes with colors that might be introduced with a special shade. Recessed or track lighting draws attention to well-placed art and accessories too.
In this picture, the lighting pieces are very minimal in the bathroom area, but still fills up the entire room.