A contemporary-designed home everyone will love in Cebu city

The Contemporary style features tone-on-tone color palettes relying heavily on brown, taupe, cream and pure white. Shots of color are sometimes found on a single wall, in a striking floor rug or in a special piece of art when i comes to its interiors. As for exteriors, walls are usually dependent on the lighter shades and the roof and sidings rely on the darker tones.

Pictured above, the beautiful exteriors of the home speak classic contemporary style.