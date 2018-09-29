5 key elements of the ideal modern home

One of the more informal types of elements known in modern interior design is asymmetrical balance of shapes. This is also a style that has been proven to be more difficult and complex as it looks at the first sight. When it comes to placing various objects in any interior space, in terms of asymmetrical balance, objects with a diverse visual weight are placed in such a way that they essentially balance one another around a singular fulcrum point in the space.

Pictured above, a playful balance of shapes in various sizes scatter all throughout the room. From the straight, vertical assets of the drapes to the edgy style of the straircase, the balance is cohesively asymmetrical.