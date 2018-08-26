A sleek 2-story house ideal for a big family

Aside from having spacious areas, a perfect family home is in dire need of great styling and an amazing design layout. This home highlights its loud character through the edgy details and the trendy elements of the interiors. Just check out how the design of the stairs stand out from the crowd, and that coat of fine, black matte just wins it all. It ultimately turns into a focal point!

Moreover, the crisp white elements such as the ceiling, the walls, and the marble floors all create a sophisticated and posh vibe to the room. Cozy rugs and earthy details are added to blend the overall modern approach of the interiors.