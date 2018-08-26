A sleek 2-story house ideal for a big family

Every parent dreams to have the perfect family home for their growing family -- a home that's cozy and inviting, and also sleek and modern. Of course, home dwellers also want to live in a house that's up-to-trend and still very homey. That is why we at Homify, is showcasing a 2-story project by Architecture Creates Your Environment Design Studio that will totally be on the list of every homeowner that reads this. Check it out!
Viola! -- the 2-story house we've been boasting about. From its exterior details, it's no doubt that this family home shows both coziness and modern style. The modern approach shows off through the clean, fine lines and angles, as well as the neutral colors and black touches. The cozy style is highlighted through the warm, wooden elements of the house. Plus, the house features a single garage ideal for a modern-day family.
Part of a big family's past time is family bonding time, thus, the need for a relaxing, gathering area is an absolute necessity. The living room can be an option, but an outdoor terrace is the perfect choice. After a busy day at work, and a tiring day at school for the kids, a nice terrace spot is the ideal area for unwinding and lounging. Throw in some comfy pillows and some hot coco to enjoy the night away.
Interior designing is as important as the exterior architecture of every family home. For a huge family, wide and open spaces are very essential. This certain layout shows how it's done. The parts of the house such as the living room, dining room, and even the stairs all have a separate area that doesn't make it look crowded and tight. Each area has the abundant amount of space, which creates a comfortable setting for the home dwellers.
The bathroom may be the smallest in size, but definitely should be big in character. This house's public bathroom shows off its modern style through the sleek glass details and clean, white tones. The bathroom also shows a very classic design, boasting its deep brown colors and wooden elements.
Aside from having spacious areas, a perfect family home is in dire need of great styling and an amazing design layout. This home highlights its loud character through the edgy details and the trendy elements of the interiors. Just check out how the design of the stairs stand out from the crowd, and that coat of fine, black matte just wins it all. It ultimately turns into a focal point!
Moreover, the crisp white elements such as the ceiling, the walls, and the marble floors all create a sophisticated and posh vibe to the room. Cozy rugs and earthy details are added to blend the overall modern approach of the interiors.
One thing that very noticeable in the house's exteriors is the dramatic touch of a single, blank, white wall on its right hand (viewer's view). It creates character that totally stands out from the rest of the neighborhood.
How about a family home with a twist? Check out this ideabook ’A modern wooden house with a farm’!