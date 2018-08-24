Asian vibes from Makati's finest interior designs

Inspired by the vision of creating space not only to be noticed, but also to be remembered, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy is a home styling and renovation consultancy in the Philippines that highlights very unique layouts in the world of interior designing. The team loves to feature Asian-themed designs using mostly local products that are widely abundant within the region. For over more than 20 projects, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy is definitely the one stop shop when in comes to interior designing. To better understand what Homify is talking about, read through this special ideabook!
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy loves to incorporate the essence of nature-like hues to their layouts. This lovely condominium unit in Makati oozes in superb lightness and freshness, thanks to its yellow, blue, and green tones. The calm tones compliment the crisp white walls and ceiling, as well as the other neutral colors of the unit.
As mentioned, the company is fond of incorporating fresh, nature-like tones to their projects, but they also love to show a little drama with bits of bold colors. Located at the heart of Ayala Center, this condominium unit shows what we're talking about. As neutrals and wooden elements flourish all throughout the unit, pops of vibrant fuchsia add life to the interiors.
Inspired by a sophisticated appeal towards interior designing, this unit in Makati is designed to boast a timeless and modern look with Asian influences. Everything about this unit shows grandeur and finesse -- the color palette, the materials used, the styling of the curtains to the home decor, the lighting fixtures, and the placement of layouts. It's a perfect blend of elements!
Another unit project by SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy in Makati, this home layout is totally to die for. The style is created to showcase a tranquil, urban home with lots of character and personality. Just by one look, the living room features a
woow factor the most home dwellers would love to have. Asian vibes can absolutely be seen all throughout the room. The red and burnt orange colors add a dramatic effect, while the cal white colors timid down the drama. Dark wooden furniture pieces also create a very earthy vibe to the layout, which makes the unit warm and homey.
Another Asian element in home interior designing are circles. The circle is an important symbol in Japan,
land of the rising sun, where the red circle on the white flag represents the sun. Enso means circle in Japanese and is associated with Zen and enlightenment. This lovely outdoor terrace features a lot of circle motifs that truly embody the Asian inspiration of the unit.
Asian-themed interiors also feature a lot of blooms and greenery. As shown above, this single area is flourished with multiple sets of flowers in big, locally-crafted flower vases. SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy love to design units with long stalks of fresh blooms as it brings a whole other level of vibrancy to the room. Flowers make everyone happy, thus, the use of these lovely elements to the layout.
Part of an Asian-themed house is the Feng Shui element of Buddha statues. These statues radiate positive energy to the room and bring good luck to the home dwellers.
Nestled in the commercial metro of Makati, this unit in Knight Bridge Residences is designed to maximize the natural small space of a one-bedroom unit with the use of smart design layouting.
The unit is designed with Asian decor matched with contemporary pieces that absolutely alters its vibe and highlights the best of both worlds. The color red is a favorite color in the world of Feng Shui, which totally pops out in this unit's layout. As noticeable, long stalks of flowers also add to the Asian element of the unit. To blend in perfect contrast with the Asian components, modern wall decor and glass details all represent the modern side of the layout.
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy also enjoys the use of locally-crafted furniture made of indigenous materials in the country. As pictured above, this special lounging chair gives the home dwellers a sneak peak of what it looks like in a resort-themed home.
Located also in Makati, The Beacon is a residential resort condominium that offers a tranquil space in the midst of the metropolis. The lobby area is styled to embody the impression of a resort-type property. Furniture made of local products are boasted in the condominium's lobby, giving the guests an inviting feeling to a modern Asian-inspired home.
Asian-themed interiors may all give the impression of drama and vibrant elements, but they also show off the positive energy through the clean lines and minimal setting. Modern and sleek, this one-bedroom unit features a very simple yet modish style of interior designing. Light planks of wooden floors match the dark-coated wooden components such as the kitchen cabinets, shelves, door sidings, and office desk. Of course, let's not forget the dash of Asian vibes through the rounded decor.
