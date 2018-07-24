2 awesome house projects by ACE Designs in Cebu

Architecture Creates your Environment Design Studio, or more known as ACE Designs is a remarkable architectural firm nestled in the Queen of the South, Cebu City. This Cebu-based firm specializes in providing creative solutions for limited spaces in commercial and residential properties. They offer modern family home projects that highlight spacious areas ideal for every part of the house.
As today's featured professional, we bring our readers 2 of ACE Designs's amazing projects -- one brand new, and the other for expansion and renovation. To check out all of ACE Design's masterpieces, click here!
Based in Cebu City? Growing a bigger family? Not to worry, as ACE Designs offer one of the best house layouts for families in Cebu. This first house project shows how modern and cozy can both be hit with one stone. Clean lines and neutral colors show off the modern influence of this project while light wooden panels act as the exterior walls that add comfort to the house. The single carport blends perfectly with the overall front entrance. Plus, the right amount of greenery just pops out nicely. By the looks of its exterior appeal, this house surely has some potential.
Right when homeowners enter the house, it's obviously clear how neat and posh the interiors look. The minimalist side of the design shows through the colors and furniture used. As shown above, a lot of white action is going on. This makes the palette seem fresh, light, and crisp that ultimately lights up the room and makes it a whole lot more spacious. The furniture pieces don't also overcrowd the room. They simply fit in all the right places.
Speaking of spacious, it's quite remarkable how the areas of the house flow seamlessly through the spaces. Pictured above, the living room and dining room seem intact with each other even with separate features. Moreover, for a 130-square meter lot, this family home has the right amount of rooms for each member. Other than this larger-than-life spaces, the house also offers 3 bedrooms, a basement for the laundry room, and even a maids' room!
The modern vibe continues all the way up to the public bathroom. The room boasts its warm tones and light materials that make the room look very posh. The placement of the shelves also boosts the edgy appeal of the room.
We're no over yet with this fine-looking 2-story house. To top it off, this property showcases its lovely outdoor terrace overlooking the nice view of the city. Nothing can get cozier than this!
Tired of living in an old home? ACE Designs will come to the rescue! Other than building amazing brand new home projects, they also specialize in major house renovations and drastic expansions. This huge family home is one of their expansion projects that totally catches the eyes of the viewers. Let's take a sneak peek!
As mentioned earlier, the firm focuses on modern style and living. Hence, the making of the project shows. From the neutral hues and tantalizing textures to the conventional furniture piece and contemporary decor, this house's interiors scream modern style all over. A huge family home doesn't necessarily mean it has to be extravagant on the inside too. Cozy and homey furniture and fixtures are the way to a family's comfort zone.
A large family needs some relaxing time too. That's why it's essential to have the perfect outdoor enclosure. This house in Lapu-lapu City, Cebu offers the best spot to unwind and enjoy the cool wind with friends and family.
Of course, the bathroom may be the smallest room in size, but it definitely still scream loud in character. ACE Designs certainly knows how to set the bar high with its choice of design for the rooms including this stylish bathroom! It's clean, modern, and it surely replicates the bathroom of a classy hotel.