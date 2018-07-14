A sophisticated home in Quezon City

Many young entrepreneurs, college students, couples, and even small families living in Quezon City are all hyped about convenient living. This is where the trend with 1-bedroom units and studio units come into action. Quezon City is flourished with dozens of condominium residences and buildings that feature modern and classy designs.

Located at Azure Urban Residences and styled by Idear Architectural Design Consultancy, here's a stylish and sophisticated-looking 1-bedroom unit perfect for the solo type, the couple, and the new family!