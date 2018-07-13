Modern and stylish houses in Cebu City

As a highly urbanized city in Central Visayas, Cebu City is a bustling metropolis with over a thousand commercial and residential properties portraying modern style and function. With more and more aspiring homeowners in the area who are inspired to upgrade their homes and build new ones, modern architecture and interior designing is definitely a first on the list.

Today at Homify, we're highlighting a few stylish house projects by our amazing architects based in Cebu City!