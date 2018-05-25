Bahay na bato is known for its Spanish-Filipino domestic architecture, with an unprecedented mixing and matching of architectural styles, such that a bahay na bato can have neo-gothic and neo-Moorish details in the same corners. Looking at bahay na bato floor layouts, it is evident that the most distinguishing features of the bahay na bato are portico, porte cochere, volada, load-bearing walls, pilasters, engaged column, stained-glass windows, capiz sliding ventanas, and ventanillas.

Pictured above is a three-story family home that slightly depicts Spanish influences through its design and use of materials. Concrete columns and the multiple windows are the most influences in this layout. With a touch of modernization, this family home adds a depth of character through the colored, bricked walls.