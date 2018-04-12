Fall in love with these must-have colorful furniture

Cut if off with the neutrals and plain whites and start getting more adventurous with your color choices! You wouldn't want to live with undertones and muted colors all your life. Any homeowner knows that inner gut feeling of adding a colorful statement piece or two in their interiors, but is sometimes unsure of the right colors that won't look too extra in their home. Well, you've come to the right place. Today at Homify, we're featuring striking furniture pieces in vibrant colors that will fit well in any room!
Feel like royalty every once in a while with the help of your furniture! First on our list is this striking crimson red accent chair. While the rest of the colors of the room is made up of naturals and blacks, the designer of SNS LUSH DESIGNS intended to have a statement piece of furniture in a vivid color to stand out from the crowd. This red sofa also looks and feels like you could sit here for hours and not hurt your back because of its provided comfort. Cozy and stylish!
Friends and family love to gather around the living room, thus, it is a necessity to have an inviting living space. This design says it all. Offering us lovely colors and patterns, this living room is certainly a welcoming sight to see. The star of the show is of course, the bright and loud coffee table. The vibrant yellow color creates a happy feeling to all the home dwellers and invited guests. It exudes so much positivity in the room too!
We're all so used to the dark browns and wooden details when it comes to cabinets. Why not be a little bolder and coat it with a rich shade of red? This design offer a striking red furniture piece that fits perfectly in the palette of the room.
A lot of elements are trying to catch your attention here, but draw in closer to the adorable blue poufs near the windows. Poufs are great seating furniture that don't take a lot of space and do look comfy and stylish at the same time. This living room design features upholstered poufs in a checkered patterned that livens up the room instantly!
Ever feel lonely and stressed out when you have to much work to handle at home? Feel a little more lively with a vibrant yellow working chair. This bold furniture piece brightens your work and study area, and your bedroom too!
Chair and ottoman sets are the definitely the bomb. They're super cozy, and extra stylish (depending on your color choices). Whether you have a loud palette or a neutral one like the photo above, a contemporary chair and ottoman set will work wonders in your interiors! This orange set is a great example—it doesn't look off in a neutral bedroom and actually lures happy vibes in the room.
To wrap up our must-have furniture pieces that scream in color, here's a stylish lounging chair in a deep orange color. Let's not forget our terrace area as this spot attracts neighbors and let's them appreciate the adorable touches of color in your house!
