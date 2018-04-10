5 ideas on re-painting your walls this summer!

Built along a sloping lot in Las Terrazas Subdivision in Maa, Davao City, this Mediterranean-themed house features a cool blue set of interior walls. It's both perfect for a hot, summer day and a rainy day that unexpectedly just pours down in the middle of Summer. The striking accent lights also highlights the walls and ceiling! The mirror-like floors even add to the coolness of the room. Plus, it's view deck allows for spectacular panoramic views of Davao City, especially at night when the city's lights come to life. Overall, this design is simply amazing for any summer day!

How about my bathroom walls? , you ask. Well, here's an ideabook for that. Check it out here!