3 bedroom designing tips for a good night sleep

A bedroom should be a personal getaway, a sanctuary, which expresses your character, and relaxes your mind, body, and soul. It's a place where you should spend most nights getting good sleep, and a good layout design is responsible for this. Colors, decor, and textiles are all essential elements that help keep your bedroom cozy and comfy, but there's totally more than that. Here are a few good tips you might need to make your bedroom a peaceful and comfortable resting place.
Your bedroom's architecture should take your furniture into account. A good furniture layout will actually save you bad nights! Bedroom floor plans usually have a bed wall — but what about dressers, nightstands, TVs, chairs and a desk? Work with your interior decorator or designer to make sure there is enough space beside the bed for nightstands and ample circulation so you can access three sides of the mattress. Furniture should fit the room it lives and this is particularly true for bedroom furniture.
Locating your bedroom at the corner of your home can give you windows on two or more adjacent walls. This gives you the added benefit of cross ventilation and a softer natural light. A bedroom always feels nicer when the first thing you experience is a pleasant view out the window — as opposed to a view looking straight at the bed. You'll get a good night sleep knowing you're waking up to an awesome view. If you're designing a new bedroom or reworking an old one, try to come up with a layout that focuses on the vista — whether it's something as stunning as a lake or as simple as your backyard.
Great design takes a while and usually requires refining before you come up with the perfect plan for your lifestyle. Don't rush through the design — it's worth taking a little extra time up front to make sure you have a more efficient and functional plan in the end. The truth is, great design doesn't necessarily mean a space that's overly complex and expensive to build. A space that functions better, costs less to build, is more efficient to run and is easier to maintain can be an outstanding example of great design, and can be the perfect layout where you can get some good night buzzes!
