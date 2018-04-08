How to de-clutter effectively in 6 easy steps

Broken, busted and otherwise unusable stuff just becomes a headache over time in your home. It sits there taking up space and drains your energy and attention away from what really matters. If you’re looking for an easy way to decide whether or not to chuck something, ask yourself whether it is broken, outdated or unusable and whether you want it to be a part of your life now… and in future!

