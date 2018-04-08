Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to de-clutter effectively in 6 easy steps

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Stairs
Loading admin actions …

De-cluttering is the act of removing clutter, or all those things that impede your ability to use your living spaces as they were meant to be used. Clutter can be made up of items you no longer need or want, or that do not belong in a particular space, area or room. It’s important to remove clutter from your home so you can find what you need when you need it, fully enjoy your space and give your mind and eyes a much-needed rest from unsightly piles of stuff. Here are six helpful tips to help you get rid of clutter in your home… once and for all!

1. Set small sessions of time.

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Study/office
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Think you can effectively de-clutter your entire house in one day? Think again! De-cluttering actually takes a lot of effort, energy and concentration. Not only are you sorting through and identifying lots of different items, but you are also making decisions as to what to do with all of your things. Instead of spending hours upon hours de-cluttering a space or room, work in small increments of time such as 15 or 20 minutes per session. Set a timer if you need to.

2. Remove and process clutter in different areas of your home.

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles HouseholdHomewares
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

It’s not uncommon to become “clutter-blind” or overly accustomed to clutter in a particular space. The clutter has been there for such a long time that you are used it; it starts to seem like it belongs in a particular area of your home! However, once you move a stack of knick-knacks from your closet to your living room, it suddenly becomes clear that the clutter doesn’t belong there. Put things in perspective and process clutter from one room in an entirely different room. Collect clutter in a basket, box, bag or other container and move it to another room for processing.

3. Have a trash and recycling bag or bin handy.

Kitchen - Detail Shot Statera Design Kitchen
Statera Design

Kitchen—Detail Shot

Statera Design
Statera Design
Statera Design

You’ll want to make it as easy as possible to dispose of items when you de-clutter. In order to make things run as smoothly as possible, make sure you have trash and recycling bags/bins handy. For personal or sensitive papers and information, run it through a shredder before discarding it. Once your de-cluttering session is over, place the unwanted stuff in bins outside of your house or apartment so it doesn’t have a chance to get back inside your home.

4. De-clutter from top to bottom.

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Stairs
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Ever heard the term top to bottom when cleaning a house? This also applies to de-cluttering. When you clean your house, you’re getting rid of all the stuff you don’t want: dust, dander, dirt, fuzz, etc. Similarly, when you de-clutter, you’re either getting rid of, reorganizing or readjusting the location of items. De-clutter your home from top to bottom, starting at the top level of the home, such as the attic or bedrooms, working your way down the bottom level, such as the basement or garage. Your home will undergo a total transformation and there won’t be any doubt as to whether or not you’ve de-cluttered a particular area of the house.

5. De-clutter from inside out, too!

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Media room
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Have a lot of clutter in a particular room? You may want to de-clutter this room from the center space to the perimeter or walls. Not only will you make it easier for you get in and out of the room, you’ll also be able to see progress that much faster. For starters, you’ll be able to see a clear floor space! Start with clutter located in the area nearest the door and then work your way from the center of the room to the hallways and corridors to the walls. You may then decide to de-clutter items in a clockwise or counterclockwise fashion inside the room so you can see the progress you’ve made.

6. Let go of unnecessary stuff.

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Kitchen
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Broken, busted and otherwise unusable stuff just becomes a headache over time in your home. It sits there taking up space and drains your energy and attention away from what really matters. If you’re looking for an easy way to decide whether or not to chuck something, ask yourself whether it is broken, outdated or unusable and whether you want it to be a part of your life now… and in future!

Need help? Check out our professionals on cleaning! You can also get more ideas from these 7 tricks to clean the house in 5 minutes!

5 creative home decorating ideas for travel lovers

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks