How to de-clutter effectively in 6 easy steps

De-cluttering is the act of removing clutter, or all those things that impede your ability to use your living spaces as they were meant to be used. Clutter can be made up of items you no longer need or want, or that do not belong in a particular space, area or room. It’s important to remove clutter from your home so you can find what you need when you need it, fully enjoy your space and give your mind and eyes a much-needed rest from unsightly piles of stuff. Here are six helpful tips to help you get rid of clutter in your home… once and for all!
Think you can effectively de-clutter your entire house in one day? Think again! De-cluttering actually takes a lot of effort, energy and concentration. Not only are you sorting through and identifying lots of different items, but you are also making decisions as to what to do with all of your things. Instead of spending hours upon hours de-cluttering a space or room, work in small increments of time such as 15 or 20 minutes per session. Set a timer if you need to.
It’s not uncommon to become “clutter-blind” or overly accustomed to clutter in a particular space. The clutter has been there for such a long time that you are used it; it starts to seem like it belongs in a particular area of your home! However, once you move a stack of knick-knacks from your closet to your living room, it suddenly becomes clear that the clutter doesn’t belong there. Put things in perspective and process clutter from one room in an entirely different room. Collect clutter in a basket, box, bag or other container and move it to another room for processing.
You’ll want to make it as easy as possible to dispose of items when you de-clutter. In order to make things run as smoothly as possible, make sure you have trash and recycling bags/bins handy. For personal or sensitive papers and information, run it through a shredder before discarding it. Once your de-cluttering session is over, place the unwanted stuff in bins outside of your house or apartment so it doesn’t have a chance to get back inside your home.
Ever heard the term
top to bottom when cleaning a house? This also applies to de-cluttering. When you clean your house, you’re getting rid of all the stuff you don’t want: dust, dander, dirt, fuzz, etc. Similarly, when you de-clutter, you’re either getting rid of, reorganizing or readjusting the location of items. De-clutter your home from top to bottom, starting at the top level of the home, such as the attic or bedrooms, working your way down the bottom level, such as the basement or garage. Your home will undergo a total transformation and there won’t be any doubt as to whether or not you’ve de-cluttered a particular area of the house.
Have a lot of clutter in a particular room? You may want to de-clutter this room from the center space to the perimeter or walls. Not only will you make it easier for you get in and out of the room, you’ll also be able to see progress that much faster. For starters, you’ll be able to see a clear floor space! Start with clutter located in the area nearest the door and then work your way from the center of the room to the hallways and corridors to the walls. You may then decide to de-clutter items in a clockwise or counterclockwise fashion inside the room so you can see the progress you’ve made.
Broken, busted and otherwise unusable stuff just becomes a headache over time in your home. It sits there taking up space and drains your energy and attention away from what really matters. If you’re looking for an easy way to decide whether or not to chuck something, ask yourself whether it is broken, outdated or unusable and whether you want it to be a part of your life now… and in future!
