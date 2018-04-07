Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 creative home decorating ideas for travel lovers

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Design ideas using vintage pieces and flea-market finds, Joseph Bawar Joseph Bawar Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Are you a travel junkie who loves to hoard souvenirs and travel memorabilia? Well, guess what? Keep on hoarding them and use these precious tokens as decorative elements for your home interiors! These lovely keepsakes are perfect decors that add a touch of vintage feel to your home. Plus, it'll keep on reminding you of you awesome travels! Check out these decorating ideas. 

1. Eclectic style

D House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

D House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

The wall decor above shows us a glimpse of… African culture? Moroccan art? The 70's era? To round it all up, this style is simply giving us eclectic vibes! It's a mix of various artistic pieces that are individually originating from different parts of the world. From the wooden carvings and wooden doll figures to the porcelain plates and glass bottles, this wall art is truly striking (and Instagram-worthy)! 

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. is definitely offering us a whole new level of interior designing! Find inspiration from their eye-catching projects!

2. Items that represent the city

The Grove by Rockwell, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Living room
TG Designing Corner

The Grove by Rockwell

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

If your an aesthetic for world tourism, then you definitely have the drive and passion to travel all over the globe! And if you're planning to, don't forget to grab a souvenir item of a famous landmark. Whether it's The Tower of Pisa in France or The White House in Washington, D.C, bring them home them right away! 

For local travels, it's an absolute must to visit travel favorites like Vigan or Palawan and collect souvenirs like a calesa or seashell decor. Anything that represents the tourist spot will create a nostalgic feeling to your home!

3. Brewery-inspired

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Alcohol is also part of travel, you know. So if you're fond of bar-hopping in the islands of Boracay, or searching for amazing breweries in Metro Manila, it's smart to purchase a craft beer or premium gin not for drinking, but for display! It's a common trend for Filipinos to display expensive alcoholic beverages in their cabinets or shelves. While this is fine, switching the game a little bit wouldn't hurt. Be more creative and use other forms for display. Take a cue from this wall decor above -- the use of fruit baskets provide more artistic feels to the room!

4. Vintage pieces

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This New York apartment-inspired living room shows amazing versatility through its use of solid wood, raw concrete-flooring, large steel-framed windows, and industrial inspired accessories. Apart from that, the design boasts its tasteful wall decor where vintage vehicle plates and various brand plates are flaunted. 

5. Antique items

Embrace the quirk Joseph Bawar Eclectic style garden vintage,eclectic,upcycling
Joseph Bawar

Embrace the quirk

Joseph Bawar
Joseph Bawar
Joseph Bawar

Shopping for antique items is always a fun way of exploring the beauty of old and scrap items and turning them into something stunning. This spare piece of an old vehicle from the junkyard is magically transformed into a hippie seating area! The natural, unpolished features offer a rustic and vintage feel, and the colorful accents add life to the setting. If this doesn't wow you, we don't know what will!

You might want to check this ideabook too. Upgrade your home with these 14 awesome wall decor ideas!

5 smart steps on building your own house

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks