5 smart steps on building your own house

While it's clearly less the effort to hire a professional take care of your property's building process, it would also mean you have less involvement in creating your dream home. Why not take on the challenge of being your own general contractor? As challenging and complicated as it sounds, building your own dream house is definitely within your arms's reach! Read through this article and check out these 5 steps on building your house within your own control.
There is one thing that will save you more money then anything else you do when building your own home, and that's a good and organized planning process. First things first, ask yourself these questions: What kind of house do I want? What materials do I want to use? What layout is best for me and my family? Where's the best location? These are just some of the questions you need to keep in mind. Of course, with planning comes with extensive research. As your own general contractor and builder, you have to know the best and most cost-effective approach to your own house.
Designing your layout plan is a necessity. It will definitely give you a better look on what your potential interiors are. Dimensions and measurements should be accurate. Divisions of rooms also need to be considered to produce a seamless flow of spaces. Again, it all goes down to the extensive research you can find on the Internet, articles, home magazines, architecture books, and many more! Feel free to find some good information here on Homify's professional section!
Do a canvas of your possible materials. The country is abundant of suppliers catering to different kinds of conventional building materials such as wood, concrete, vinyl, aluminum, steel, laminate, and many more!
When shopping, you already should have an idea of what materials to buy. If you're still not sure, this ideabook will surely help. Here are the Best building materials for any Filipino home!
Almost every price you find, is negotiable. You just have to know how to ask for it in a way that they will take you seriously. If you were buying from a supplier, you wouldn’t just offer half price. They would think you were crazy, but they will listen if you tell them why you like working with them, why you have chosen them over every other company, and then tell them you only budgeted a certain amount for their product. Can they do it for that? Some of them will say yes and you will save some money.
Similar to planning ahead -- giving yourself time to shop, time to compare, and time to find the best prices will save a lot of money. You won’t be rushed to “just pay whatever it costs and get it done”. You will also be able to walk away from purchases when they are not a good deal because you won’t need that material right that second.
Hiring the right people couldn’t be more important than when your being your own general contractor. The last thing you want to deal with is someone who takes advantage of you or does a less then stellar job. As the general contractor of your home you need to educate yourself on what your subs should and should not be doing. The best way to do that is to make friends with people. Sounds easy right? It is for the most part! One of your greatest assets will be finding a few people that you trust to help you out when you don’t know a “take-off” from a “blue print”. Long before you start building, you should be looking out for these types of people.