6 bedroom tables for work, study, and play!

Bet you were wondering how bedroom tables could b great for play time too, here's how! A colorful and child-friendly play table will look best in your kid's bedroom. Be creative with your ideas and get playful with the numerous design options. Check out this child's bedroom above -- it's inspired with a Lego theme! Fun and very functional, indeed.

Speaking of children, do you have a little one yourself? If you've got a precious princess, you definitely need to check out these 5 ideas for a girl's bedroom. Have her pick her favorite design!