Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 sleek bathroom designs you can copy

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Asian style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Bathroom designs have become a prominent essential in home interior designing simply because a pleasantly appealing bathroom is far better than an ordinary one. Any homeowner feels at its best when the bathroom is sleek, modish, and modern. Find inspiration from these 7 well-designed bathrooms that you can easily recreate and copy!

1. Accent lighting fixtures

2015 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern bathroom
MKC DESIGN

2015 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

Any bathroom would look posh and modish with the smart feature of lighting fixtures. May it be ambient, task, or accent, good lighting options always make the bathroom look bright and modern. MKC Design showcases a semi-dark and cozy bathroom with perfect touches of accent lighting fixtures here and there. 

2. Glass partitions

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern bathroom
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Another way to create the ideal modern bathroom you've always wanted is to add glass partitions. Whether its between the dry and wet areas or simply a stylish divider in certain sections of the bathroom, a partition structure made of glass is certainly the best option. Glass has this appeal that exudes a level of sophistication and luxury to any room!

Want to check out more designs that feature glass? Here's a list of 11 sensational houses with plenty of glass!

3. Marble interiors

Casa Fortuna, CO-TA ARQUITECTURA CO-TA ARQUITECTURA Modern bathroom
CO-TA ARQUITECTURA

CO-TA ARQUITECTURA
CO-TA ARQUITECTURA
CO-TA ARQUITECTURA

Marble has had a huge revival over the past couple of years, traditionally confined to bathroom interiors, the marble renaissance has had a modern reboot with stylists, designers and the high street offering attainable looks that are stylish, chic and contemporary. This bathroom design features a very cold and cozy ambience that instantly cools the human body's temperature against the hot and humid climate of the country. 

4. Small touches of greenery

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Asian style bathroom
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Yes, folks -- greenery adds a modern touch to the bathroom. While it's more of the natural and fresher aspect of interior designing, modern bathrooms nowadays are flawlessly decorated with all sorts of little succulents and small potted plants. Plant it in a stylish, contemporary pot or vase to blend it well with the modern approach of the design.

5. Crisp white tones

Toilet and Bath Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Modern bathroom
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

Toilet and Bath

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

If there's another color that's sleeker and sharper than a bold, dark black, it's definitely a crisp, neat white. White is a pure tone that creates a powerful impact to any room, including the bathroom. It defines everything you would expect from a modern bathroom -- style, comfort, and most especially, cleanliness.

6. Pops of color

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern bathroom
TG Designing Corner

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Another bathroom design idea you can totally pull off is just by adding a few touches of vibrant hues to your all-white palette. There's a lot of decor ideas you can incorporate your colors with. It can be through the wall paintings, countertop decoration, or even your beauty essentials!

7. A modern palette

Chateau de Boudreault Guest Bathroom homify Mediterranean style bathrooms
homify

Chateau de Boudreault Guest Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

A strong, lavish mix of blacks, soft browns, dark browns, and whites is the most modern palette you could probably ever find. A simple coat of these colors to your cabinetry would work, or even adding furniture and bathroom essential with this modern palette would be suitable too!

5 striking modern bungalows that you will adore

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks