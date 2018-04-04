7 sleek bathroom designs you can copy

Bathroom designs have become a prominent essential in home interior designing simply because a pleasantly appealing bathroom is far better than an ordinary one. Any homeowner feels at its best when the bathroom is sleek, modish, and modern. Find inspiration from these 7 well-designed bathrooms that you can easily recreate and copy!
Any bathroom would look posh and modish with the smart feature of lighting fixtures. May it be ambient, task, or accent, good lighting options always make the bathroom look bright and modern. MKC Design showcases a semi-dark and cozy bathroom with perfect touches of accent lighting fixtures here and there.
Another way to create the ideal modern bathroom you've always wanted is to add glass partitions. Whether its between the dry and wet areas or simply a stylish divider in certain sections of the bathroom, a partition structure made of glass is certainly the best option. Glass has this appeal that exudes a level of sophistication and luxury to any room!
Marble has had a huge revival over the past couple of years, traditionally confined to bathroom interiors, the marble renaissance has had a modern reboot with stylists, designers and the high street offering attainable looks that are stylish, chic and contemporary. This bathroom design features a very cold and cozy ambience that instantly cools the human body's temperature against the hot and humid climate of the country.
Yes, folks -- greenery adds a modern touch to the bathroom. While it's more of the natural and fresher aspect of interior designing, modern bathrooms nowadays are flawlessly decorated with all sorts of little succulents and small potted plants. Plant it in a stylish, contemporary pot or vase to blend it well with the modern approach of the design.
If there's another color that's sleeker and sharper than a bold, dark black, it's definitely a crisp, neat white. White is a pure tone that creates a powerful impact to any room, including the bathroom. It defines everything you would expect from a modern bathroom -- style, comfort, and most especially, cleanliness.
Another bathroom design idea you can totally pull off is just by adding a few touches of vibrant hues to your all-white palette. There's a lot of decor ideas you can incorporate your colors with. It can be through the wall paintings, countertop decoration, or even your beauty essentials!
A strong, lavish mix of blacks, soft browns, dark browns, and whites is the most modern palette you could probably ever find. A simple coat of these colors to your cabinetry would work, or even adding furniture and bathroom essential with this modern palette would be suitable too!