5 striking modern bungalows that you will adore

When people hear the terms
one-story and
bungalow, it may indicate something that's simple and plain to them because of its lack of levels. But that's when they got it all wrong. Bungalows can truly be designed in a grand style that won't appear overwhelming like in other two-story or mansion designs. Check out these 5 strikingly beautiful bungalows that might be short in size, but big in character!
One building material that's forever versatile and dynamic is wood. Wood can come in all shapes and sizes, styles and designs! It could fit perfectly in any corner of the house, especially the exteriors. In this house facade, thick wooden panels flourish in certain areas of the property. It gives warmth to the home and an Asian vibe to the overall design. The natural color of rustic wood also blend in perfect harmony with the green surroundings.
If wood shows warmth and nature, glass, on the other hand, exudes such sophistication and a level of classiness. When you thought a bungalow could be simple, glass will surely have it the other way. An abundance of glass elements, like shown in this picture, will instantly make your bungalow a luxurious residential property! Wide and long panels of glass windows also give an opportunity to give a glimpse of the house's stunning interiors.
If there would two words that can describe a modern home, it would certainly be sleek and sharp. This modern house designs embodies that. It features well polished lines and edges that ultimately rounds up the modern appeal of the home. Plus, the choice of colors add a defined sharpness to the design.
Gable roofs are for the norm, and there's totally nothing wrong with that classic design. But if you want to level up your modern architecture aspirations, then check out this cozy and stylish house design! It features a flat roof that helps create a boxy design to the property. Moreover, the actual house sits on a leveled deck, so it boosts the overall structure of the house.
Aaaahh the beauty of the tropics -- ever dreamed of living in a tropical-inspired home? This cozy bungalow is the perfect inspiration for you. Offering us a very airy and breezy ambience, this house design is surely a vacation home that lies in the city.
