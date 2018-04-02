8 dining room decor trends for 2018

The bar is high when it comes to setting an interior decorating standard for the year 2018. It's either you settle with the old design or you step up to the decor trends for this year's trendiest and most loved ideas. Don't know where to begin? Start leveling up your decor aspirations for your dining room! Spice things up a bit with these 8 stylish decor trends for 2018.
Mirrors are sleek and posh decor that never goes out of style. With its reflective qualities, mirrors can make space appear larger than its actual size. They also add glamour to their surroundings. This design above shows us the mirrored furniture as the most important accessory in the contemporary dining room. Other than mirrors, pops of red impose style, and the luxurious chandelier add elegance and grace to the room.
The walls and bleached Scandinavian-style wooden furniture are also one of the trends to consider. The white color that's accompanied by shades of gray or black are also stylish trends this 2018. Gold and brass become elegant details even for high-tech interiors, but they will not be used as basic tones. The strident “technological” colors entered the trends: white as snow, cyan, neon blue, black and red.
As a common trend, hanging lamps or more commonly know as
pendant lamps are still chic and new to the 2018 style. Lamps with a rounded shape tend to flaunt the modern dining room more as this balances the squares and rectangles in the room.
For 2018, the design of the dining room is inspired mainly by the search for comfort for all. Eclectic spaces in which it is allowed to harmoniously unite their favorite styles are a favorite.
If the mixture between the serenity of the country style with the modern appeal of the contemporary is what you're looking for, then take some inspiration from this design by Marilen Styles.
This dining room stands out from the crowd with its sharp lines, functional living spaces, and minimalist design. Offering us minimalist features, the elements recreate a sophisticated and elegant space, as we see in the image above. To flaunt more of its modern minimalist approach, the colors are kept to only greys and whites, with tiny touches of black.
Mirrors are not just for walls. In fact, mirrored furniture pieces like dining tables are perfect to add impact to a room. This contemporary design features a table with a polished surface, adding sophistication to the overall design.
Far from the Filipino roots, Nordic style is a genre of interior designing where a lot of whites and lights spaces are showcased. The color white is a color that reigns in the Nordic style, but this does not mean that it can not be combined with others to generate a contrast. Another original way to contrast is wood (which is abundant in the country). You can definitely create a Filipino-Nordic fusion with your choice of materials!
The Industrial Chic style, is a segment of the decoration that attracts more and more followers all over the country, who find in it, a model that adapts to every home, but that also fits perfectly, for internal environments of companies little. This dining room features a custom-designed and hand-crafted Mahogany coffee table that creates a grounded feel to the room. A mix-and-match of modern and industrial chairs is displayed to showcase the versatility of the custom-designed and hand-crafted Mahogany dining table too!