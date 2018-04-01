Creative decorating ideas with plants

In case homeowners haven't realized yet, plants are great additions to any home. Not only do they provide an aesthetic appeal to your interiors and exteriors, but they also help in regulating health benefits to the human body. Focusing on the decorating aspect, plants offer a fresh and refreshing vibe to any part of the house. Here are a few awesome ideas on how you can decorate your home with these pretty greenery and blossoms.
House plants are typically grown in pots and vases. That's what homeowners are used to, but what they don't realize is that certain plants can be versatile too. Display your house plants in big, woven baskets for that natural and indigenous feel to the design of the room.
In this 45 sq. meter condo unit by IE + ACGA Designs, this small corner oozes in beauty because of the greenery it surrounds with. Another designing tip with the use of plants is maximizing it in a distinct spot. It totally becomes a potential focal point of the house too.
Call it mediocre or common, but a classic plant centerpiece never gets old. Display it on your coffee table or center table for that added freshness in the living room.
Balance is important when you want to decorate your home with
larger-than-life plants. It takes a grounded neutral palette to blend perfectly with huge greens in your room. Check out this design by Marilen Styles -- the colors are kept to a soft spot to let the large potted plant do most of the talking.
Plants and windows are the best pair ever. That specific corner in the house where windows take the spotlight are actually the best place to display large plants too. It's the perfect way to let some freshness and airy light in to your interiors! Make a good set of plants the focal point of attention. It can be the perfect addition to a cozy seating nook or corner. Certain plants are easier to grow indoors than others and they require very little maintenance. They’re also the most popular.
Having a garden is the best place where you can go wild with your plant decorations. Big or small, any size and any kind of plant surely belongs here. This specific picture showcases one of the best house plants for removing toxins from the air, Sanseviera. It also improves humidity and subtly alters people's moods.
House plants don' have to be all green. Add a few touches of vibrant and colorful flowers to your interiors to add grace and beauty! A single potted flower can make a big difference! Proof is from this picture above -- the purple lilacs in a cute container pot grabs the attention of the living room.
The caption says it all. Even the smallest succulent or potted plant can show a lot of character in your room. The plant itself does a lot already -- the vibrant green leaves bring color and freshness to the neutral tones of the room, while the earthy colored pot matches the furnishings in the room perfectly.
Here are more ideas you can get from plant decorations -- click here!