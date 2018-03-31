Feng Shui beliefs that attract wealth and prosperity to the home

As many of you will be aware, Feng Shui is the study and analysis of the interaction between people, buildings and the environment, and can be used to enhance our quality of life. According to Feng Shui experts, the atmosphere, or chi, of a building and its close surroundings have an influence upon our life patterns and outcomes. By getting the Feng Shui in our homes right, we are able to create a supportive environment that can help us to succeed and flourish in our homes and work spaces, and even attract good wealth. Here are some Feng Shui beliefs that one must know of.
The main entry is very important in feng shui because it is through the main door that the house absorbs its Chi or feng shui energy nourishment. While a strong front door will be able to attract strong energy, it is up to the good feng shui design in the main entry to be able to ground, as well as guide, this energy further into the home.
Get the basics of feng shui elements in order to create balance and vibrant energy in all areas of your home. For example, if you are working on attracting more prosperity and wealth, you will introduce the feng shui elements of Wood and Water in the Southeast area of your house. A harmonious feng shui water element will bring a refreshing energy of calm, ease, purity and freshness. Water element is also the ancient symbol of abundance, thus a potent feng shui cure for wealth.
The better connection you have with every item you own, the better and clearer your own energy levels. You feel happy when you are surrounded by items you love, and this energy of love and happiness creates a supportive energy for you and your family. Decor items that might not seem like clutter can easily become clutter if you do not need them, do not like them or rarely, if ever, use them. Let go of all the items you do not like or need.
Speaking of clutter, again, get rid of everything you do not love in your house. Clutter clearing is a time-and-energy-consuming process that will feel like therapy, but it will help you
lighten up the load, so to speak. Do not skip this step, as it is an essential one in creating harmonious house feng shui energy.
In feng shui, corners are famous for retaining energy, which can be either stagnant or vibrant, all depending on your efforts. Why? Because a strong corner will actively draw in the incoming Chi (according to feng shui, Chi contains all the various qualities of energy, including wealth). So, if the corner diagonal to your main door is a bathroom or powder room (like this one designed by TG Designing Corner), then this is one of your money areas.
Color is a very powerful way to shift the energy in your home and bring the desired results much quicker. As such, knowing how to use color skillfully is very important for good feng shui decorating. Pictured above is a blue-themed palette, which is a perfect match for bedrooms. In feng shui, the blue color is considered to bring the energy of calm and peace, as well as an overall sense of relaxation and healing.
These two elements are essential for good feng shui energy in your home. Open the windows often or avoid large drapes, and introduce feng shui air-purifying plants. Allow as much natural light as possible into your home, and consider using full-spectrum lights.
