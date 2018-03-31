Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Feng Shui beliefs that attract wealth and prosperity to the home

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Living room
Loading admin actions …

As many of you will be aware, Feng Shui is the study and analysis of the interaction between people, buildings and the environment, and can be used to enhance our quality of life. According to Feng Shui experts, the atmosphere, or chi, of a building and its close surroundings have an influence upon our life patterns and outcomes. By getting the Feng Shui in our homes right, we are able to create a supportive environment that can help us to succeed and flourish in our homes and work spaces, and even attract good wealth. Here are some Feng Shui beliefs that one must know of. 

An appealing front entrance attracts Chi.

Houses, GDT Design Studio + Architects GDT Design Studio + Architects
GDT Design Studio + Architects

Houses

GDT Design Studio + Architects
GDT Design Studio + Architects
GDT Design Studio + Architects

The main entry is very important in feng shui because it is through the main door that the house absorbs its Chi or feng shui energy nourishment. While a strong front door will be able to attract strong energy, it is up to the good feng shui design in the main entry to be able to ground, as well as guide, this energy further into the home.

Water element is a necessity.

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style gardens
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Get the basics of feng shui elements in order to create balance and vibrant energy in all areas of your home. For example, if you are working on attracting more prosperity and wealth, you will introduce the feng shui elements of Wood and Water in the Southeast area of your house. A harmonious feng shui water element will bring a refreshing energy of calm, ease, purity and freshness. Water element is also the ancient symbol of abundance, thus a potent feng shui cure for wealth. 

Have a soulful set of interior decor.

Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Living room
Marilen Styles

Catya

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

The better connection you have with every item you own, the better and clearer your own energy levels. You feel happy when you are surrounded by items you love, and this energy of love and happiness creates a supportive energy for you and your family. Decor items that might not seem like clutter can easily become clutter if you do not need them, do not like them or rarely, if ever, use them. Let go of all the items you do not like or need.

Get rid of clutter.

Gateway Garden Heights, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Built-in kitchens
TG Designing Corner

Gateway Garden Heights

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Speaking of clutter, again, get rid of everything you do not love in your house. Clutter clearing is a time-and-energy-consuming process that will feel like therapy, but it will help you lighten up the load, so to speak. Do not skip this step, as it is an essential one in creating harmonious house feng shui energy.

Know your money areas.

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern bathroom
TG Designing Corner

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

In feng shui, corners are famous for retaining energy, which can be either stagnant or vibrant, all depending on your efforts. Why? Because a strong corner will actively draw in the incoming Chi (according to feng shui, Chi contains all the various qualities of energy, including wealth). So, if the corner diagonal to your main door is a bathroom or powder room (like this one designed by TG Designing Corner), then this is one of your money areas.

Color is important.

Bedroom - 1 Statera Design Rustic style bathroom
Statera Design

Bedroom—1

Statera Design
Statera Design
Statera Design

Color is a very powerful way to shift the energy in your home and bring the desired results much quicker. As such, knowing how to use color skillfully is very important for good feng shui decorating. Pictured above is a blue-themed palette, which is a perfect match for bedrooms. In feng shui, the blue color is considered to bring the energy of calm and peace, as well as an overall sense of relaxation and healing.

Get good quality air and light.

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

These two elements are essential for good feng shui energy in your home. Open the windows often or avoid large drapes, and introduce feng shui air-purifying plants. Allow as much natural light as possible into your home, and consider using full-spectrum lights.

Also check out these 10 Feng Shui Tips to Keep Off the Bad Energy in your home.

Things to consider when choosing side tables

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks