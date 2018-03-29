9 types of living rooms you can choose from

The living room is absolutely the heart of every home. It's a place to relax, unwind, gather, and bond with friends and family. Thus, it is imperative to furnish and decorate your living room with a certain style and design that speaks for your home. Not quite sure on the best approach for your living spaces? Maybe you'll find the inspiration you're looking for through these 9 stylish designs for living rooms!
If you opt for a cozy and homey kind of living area, then this design will surely inspire you. The cozy feeling comes from the warmth of hardwood floors and the lightness of the white paint. The perfect location right by the terrace also creates a relaxing feel. A bold, modern touch comes into action through the accent wall, which is a good backdrop for the simple living area set.
It's almost a prerequisite that a living room has to be welcoming and inviting to home dwellers and certain visitors. As an area where most people gather around in your home, your living room needs to offer a sense of congeniality and amiable appeal. Take inspiration from this calming design -- the neutral palette and choice of materials used timid down the room, giving it a down-to-earth vibe.
Other than cozy, neutral colors, you can definitely go wild with your color choices with pops of refreshing tones! TG Desiging Corner, an amazing interior designing firm in Las Pinas City, features this fun, colorful design where the array colors seem to perfectly match with each other! A few dashes of black cuts the vibrancy shown on the colors and adds contrast to the living room.
Simplicity is and always will be beauty in anyone's eyes. There's nothing more appealing than a classic set of interiors that doesn't overwhelm nor underwhelm one's designing taste. This simple yet sophisticated design features a flawless blend of whites, browns, and blacks that all come together in one piece. Also, the abstinence of a carpet or rug highlights the perfectly polished floors that are stunning on their own.
If you're more of the eccentric type, then this design should certainly get your eyes popping. Offering us a play on different elements, this living room is really a showstopper. Notice how the choice of colors and patterns just surprisingly blend good with each other!
Contemporary interior design is known for sleek surfaces, crisp furnishings, and cutting-edge art. This living room embodies all three essential elements of being
contemporary. Just look at how stylish the furniture pieces are, and how artistic the decor is.
What a pleasant design to look at! The combination of orange and cream creates a magical glow to the room. It's right between a grounded warmth and a bright aesthetic! The little potted plants also offer a natural and fresh vibe to the room.
Now, this design is just simply lovely in all its little details. A living room doesn't have to be totally grand, if that's what your perception is. Even a small living area does magic too. This cute and quaint design only needs a cozy sofa, a stylish coffee table, and an artistic wall decor to tie up the whole living room look!
Located close to the central business districts of Ortigas and Makati, Ace Hotel & Suites features this ravishing living room area as part of their suites. The design showcases its stunning modern elements all over the room. From the colors and textiles to the furniture design and innovative materials, posh and modish are definitely the right words to describe this design.