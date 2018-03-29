Your browser is out-of-date.

9 types of living rooms you can choose from

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
Loading admin actions …

The living room is absolutely the heart of every home. It's a place to relax, unwind, gather, and bond with friends and family. Thus, it is imperative to furnish and decorate your living room with a certain style and design that speaks for your home. Not quite sure on the best approach for your living spaces? Maybe you'll find the inspiration you're looking for through these 9 stylish designs for living rooms!

1. Cozy and modern

Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Media room
Marilen Styles

Catya

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

If you opt for a cozy and homey kind of living area, then this design will surely inspire you. The cozy feeling comes from the warmth of hardwood floors and the lightness of the white paint. The perfect location right by the terrace also creates a relaxing feel. A bold, modern touch comes into action through the accent wall, which is a good backdrop for the simple living area set. 

2. Welcoming vibe

Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Living room
Marilen Styles

Catya

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

It's almost a prerequisite that a living room has to be welcoming and inviting to home dwellers and certain visitors. As an area where most people gather around in your home, your living room needs to offer a sense of congeniality and amiable appeal. Take inspiration from this calming design -- the neutral palette and choice of materials used timid down the room, giving it a down-to-earth vibe. 

3. Colorful aura

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Living room
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Other than cozy, neutral colors, you can definitely go wild with your color choices with pops of refreshing tones! TG Desiging Corner, an amazing interior designing firm in Las Pinas City,  features this fun, colorful design where the array colors seem to perfectly match with each other! A few dashes of black cuts the vibrancy shown on the colors and adds contrast to the living room.

4. Simple and classic

1314 Forbeswood BGC, TA+P Design Lab TA+P Design Lab Living room
TA+P Design Lab

1314 Forbeswood BGC

TA+P Design Lab
TA+P Design Lab
TA+P Design Lab

Simplicity is and always will be beauty in anyone's eyes. There's nothing more appealing than a classic set of interiors that doesn't overwhelm nor underwhelm one's designing taste. This simple yet sophisticated design features a flawless blend of whites, browns, and blacks that all come together in one piece. Also, the abstinence of a carpet or rug highlights the perfectly polished floors that are stunning on their own. 

5. Bold and eccentric

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're more of the eccentric type, then this design should certainly get your eyes popping. Offering us a play on different elements, this living room is really a showstopper. Notice how the choice of colors and patterns just surprisingly blend good with each other! 

6. Contemporary look

Elena, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Living room
Marilen Styles

Elena

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Contemporary interior design is known for sleek surfaces, crisp furnishings, and cutting-edge art. This living room embodies all three essential elements of being contemporary. Just look at how stylish the furniture pieces are, and how artistic the decor is. 

7. Fresh and warm

MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

MG House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

What a pleasant design to look at! The combination of orange and cream creates a magical glow to the room. It's right between a grounded warmth and a bright aesthetic! The little potted plants also offer a natural and fresh vibe to the room. 

Like the idea of plants and flowers as interior decoration? Here are 7 ideas on styling your home with plants!

8. Stylishly cute

II House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Tropical style bedroom
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

II House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

Now, this design is just simply lovely in all its little details. A living room doesn't have to be totally grand, if that's what your perception is. Even a small living area does magic too. This cute and quaint design only needs a cozy sofa, a stylish coffee table, and an artistic wall decor to tie up the whole living room look!

9. Posh and modish

ACE Hotel & Suites, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Living room
TG Designing Corner

ACE Hotel & Suites

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Located close to the central business districts of Ortigas and Makati, Ace Hotel & Suites features this ravishing living room area as part of their suites. The design showcases its stunning modern elements all over the room. From the colors and textiles to the furniture design and innovative materials, posh and modish are definitely the right words to describe this design. 

