5 studio units that are perfect for the soloists!

The best way to keep your things altogether when your living by yourself (and your life together too) is the abundance of storage ideas. There are so many ways to optimize storage in your studio unit. Cabinetry, shelves, drawers, and storage bins are all great options. Take a cue fro this cute studio design -- it has all the storage you need!

