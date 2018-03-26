5 studio units that are perfect for the soloists!

Moving to a bigger city? Jump-starting a career? Embarking a new life phase? Whether its all three big changes in your journey or whatever reason why you're going solo, owning a studio unit that's small yet convenient is a necessity. Of course, not only the convenience and functionality is needed, but style comes first in the checklist too! Scroll down to see 5 trendy studio designs ideal for solo homeowners!
Who would've thought everything you need could fit in 19 square meters? This small and cozy unit features custom-designed cabinetry and furniture pieces that makes the most out of every inch of the layout. It provides the perfect amount of kitchen and dining space, living area, and a private corner for the bedroom!
Specially designed by ABG Architects and Associates, this minimalist-themed design boasts its clean and light palette. For a small-scale room, it doesn't seem extra tight at all. The trick for that? -- maximizing the color White. White ultimately widens any space and brightens any area! It elongates the ceiling and creates a more spacious feel within the four corners of the room.
Most studio units in the Philippines are custom-made with typical neutral colors, but some are just unique in its own way. This lovely design is one of them. Offering us soft, pastel lavenders and crisp, pure whites, this unit is just a breath of fresh air. It gives us a calming feeling, thanks to the palette, and a preppy vibe too. For all you female homeowners out there, this unit's a perfect inspiration for you!
Let your inner creativity shine through! Personalizing your studio unit is an awesome way to show your character and style preferences. Your studio is your own lair, so do whatever you want! Post vintage photographs, or hang artistic paintings, or even display cute decorative pieces here and there. The ideas are limitless when it comes to decorating your studio your way!
The best way to keep your things altogether when your living by yourself (and your life together too) is the abundance of storage ideas. There are so many ways to optimize storage in your studio unit. Cabinetry, shelves, drawers, and storage bins are all great options. Take a cue fro this cute studio design -- it has all the storage you need!
