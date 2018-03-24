7 modern kitchens that will suit your stylish taste buds

Nothing beats a good ol' set of fine wooden details for your modern kitchen. It provides a natural feel to the area, which makes any homeowner feel at its best when cooking or baking! This simple kitchen design by Marilen Styles uses rustic wood for the cabinetry.

