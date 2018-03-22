7 cozy corners that make you want to stay all day long

Creating your own cozy corner doesn't have to be grand. When you thought you badly need a lavish set of couches, chairs and expensive rugs, then you got it all wrong. If you're a budget-friendly homeowner, opt for this cute design! Bring color to your terrace area with vibrant rubber mats and add some greenery with lively potted plants.

Liking this ideabook? You'll also like these 22 cheap ways to creating a cozy hideaway!