6 Filipino armchairs: Their stylish modernization

The traditional Philippine armchair is called the butaca or sillon . Butacas features a curving seat and a wide reclined back. The arms are designed to be flat and long to allow the seater to prop-up their feet. Traditional butacas are also not upholstered in cloth or leather; but rather, the seats are covered in woven cane or rattan to promote comfort in the country's humid tropical air.

Showcased above, this cozy armchair features sturdy wooden details and the element of natural rattan.