Why rugs are awesome decorative pieces to any room

Rugs can help lower the risk of injuries from slipping mishaps inside your apartment. If your house has a long hallway and you have young children living with you, adding a runner there can help prevent injuries. Similarly, if you notice part of your floor gets slippery after it's cleaned, you might choose to put a rug over that part to prevent slipping hazards.

This bathroom design features a bath rug to absorb water and prevent slips after showering and washing in the sink.