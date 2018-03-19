6 reasons why bungalows are best residential spaces

Living in new bungalows makes it easy to enjoy more down time. You do not have multiple levels to clean, staircases to vacuum or too many bathrooms to scrub. Instead you have a single level home with everything you need to live comfortably without the added burden of too much space that will take up time to clean.

Showcased above is a sleek and modern family home designed by Garra + Punzal Architects, an architectural professional in Quezon City. It features the natural beauty of conventional materials in the market. Astonishing!