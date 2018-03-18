Your browser is out-of-date.

7 best areas in a Filipino home where you can use sliding doors

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Most Filipinos typically utilize the basic side-hinged doors for their homes. Not all homeowners may have realized this, but other than the normal doors they're used to, sliding doors are actually great options for door installations. Sliding doors can be a great addition to any Filipino home because they offer many advantages. When placed in the right areas of your home, they can offer convenience as well as style to make your home picture perfect! Take a look at this helpful list showcasing areas of the home best suited for your sliding doors. 

1. As a front door

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

While most homes feature a one-sided hinged door as a main front door, step out from the norm and try a sliding door! It offers an appeal that's both inviting and welcoming to your home. If you're thinking about the security measures, then not too worry! Sliding doors are designed to have safety locks that will keep pesky intruders away from your home. 

2. For patios

Puertas plegadizas para la remodelación de vivienda en Reino Unido, AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Terrace
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

A common area best for sliding doors is right between the outdoor patio and the interiors. Sliding doors are easy to use: just glide them along the rail. They offer quick and easy access to commonly-used areas, such as these patios and backyards. This is especially useful when entertaining guests during a small gathering and reunions.

3. For terraces

Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Media room
Marilen Styles

Catya

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Pictured above is small living area dividing an outdoor terrace by a sleek sliding door. Designed by a local designer in the Makati, this sliding door is perfect for any Filipino home that has a terrace because it keeps the spaces bright and airy. Sliding doors allow more natural light in than other door types. Due to the large pane of glass often present on these doors, the amount of light that can be let into a space is significantly greater than a standard swinging door. You can always add blinds for the times when you want to keep light out or add some privacy.

4. For the bedroom

RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Modern style bedroom
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

RT House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

Sliding doors are great for bedroom areas too! If you're abundant in space and can fit a small living area in your bedroom, opt to install a stylish sliding door as a partition between two areas. It provides the room an opportunity for both open spaces and privacy. With just one glide, you can choose to stay within your personal space or give your room a more spacious feel!

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Sliding glass doors act as much like mirrors do, which is that they reflect light to give the impression that a room is much larger than it actually is. This design features frosted glass sliding doors that ultimately creates a much wider space.

5. To separate wet and dry areas

Sliding frameless glass doors Ion Glass Sliding doors Glass
Ion Glass

Sliding frameless glass doors

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

Of course, let's not forget how sliding glass doors are very popular in bathrooms. These doors are easy and convenient in shower areas to avoid making a wet mess in the dry areas of the room. 

6. Partition for the kitchen and dining area

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Sliding doors are so functional and versatile that they also look great as partitions within dining and kitchen areas! These doors are actually perfect for these areas since they tend to receive a lot of foot traffic. Given that the door recedes into a slot, there is more room for people to move through the space.

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

Most sliding doors are made of glass, but these doors can also be made of wood, which is a renewable energy source that is very durable. You will feel even better knowing that you invested in something eco-friendly for your Filipino home.

7. For closets and dressing rooms

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Filipinos are so used to having big, bulky cabinets and a lot of huge storage bins for clothing and valuables. Why not install a convenient sliding door for a small compartment for clothes and accessories? Check out the bedroom design above -- the closet behind the sliding doors is sleek, organized, and stylish!

Sliding Wardrobe Doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding doors
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Sliding Wardrobe Doors

Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

You can even style them in patterns and designs that you want. Your doors, your styling preferences!

Are you perhaps low on space? You'll find this ideabook on 14 best sliding doors for small houses helpful!

