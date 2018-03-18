7 best areas in a Filipino home where you can use sliding doors

Most Filipinos typically utilize the basic side-hinged doors for their homes. Not all homeowners may have realized this, but other than the normal doors they're used to, sliding doors are actually great options for door installations. Sliding doors can be a great addition to any Filipino home because they offer many advantages. When placed in the right areas of your home, they can offer convenience as well as style to make your home picture perfect! Take a look at this helpful list showcasing areas of the home best suited for your sliding doors.
While most homes feature a one-sided hinged door as a main front door, step out from the norm and try a sliding door! It offers an appeal that's both inviting and welcoming to your home. If you're thinking about the security measures, then not too worry! Sliding doors are designed to have safety locks that will keep pesky intruders away from your home.
A common area best for sliding doors is right between the outdoor patio and the interiors. Sliding doors are easy to use: just glide them along the rail. They offer quick and easy access to commonly-used areas, such as these patios and backyards. This is especially useful when entertaining guests during a small gathering and reunions.
Pictured above is small living area dividing an outdoor terrace by a sleek sliding door. Designed by a local designer in the Makati, this sliding door is perfect for any Filipino home that has a terrace because it keeps the spaces bright and airy. Sliding doors allow more natural light in than other door types. Due to the large pane of glass often present on these doors, the amount of light that can be let into a space is significantly greater than a standard swinging door. You can always add blinds for the times when you want to keep light out or add some privacy.
Sliding doors are great for bedroom areas too! If you're abundant in space and can fit a small living area in your bedroom, opt to install a stylish sliding door as a partition between two areas. It provides the room an opportunity for both open spaces and privacy. With just one glide, you can choose to stay within your personal space or give your room a more spacious feel!
Sliding glass doors act as much like mirrors do, which is that they reflect light to give the impression that a room is much larger than it actually is. This design features frosted glass sliding doors that ultimately creates a much wider space.
Of course, let's not forget how sliding glass doors are very popular in bathrooms. These doors are easy and convenient in shower areas to avoid making a wet mess in the dry areas of the room.
Sliding doors are so functional and versatile that they also look great as partitions within dining and kitchen areas! These doors are actually perfect for these areas since they tend to receive a lot of foot traffic. Given that the door recedes into a slot, there is more room for people to move through the space.
Most sliding doors are made of glass, but these doors can also be made of wood, which is a renewable energy source that is very durable. You will feel even better knowing that you invested in something eco-friendly for your Filipino home.
Filipinos are so used to having big, bulky cabinets and a lot of huge storage bins for clothing and valuables. Why not install a convenient sliding door for a small compartment for clothes and accessories? Check out the bedroom design above -- the closet behind the sliding doors is sleek, organized, and stylish!
You can even style them in patterns and designs that you want. Your doors, your styling preferences!
