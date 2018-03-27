A modish 45 sq. meter condo that you will love!

With more and more residential properties arising in the Philippine market, chances are that aspiring young homeowners would have a hard time to find the perfect unit that's both stylish and spacious. If you're living in the busy metro of Manila, searching the ideal condominium unit doesn't have to be that hard at all.

Today, we're featuring a 45 sq. meter condo in WH Taft Residences, converted into a stylish 2-bedroom condo unit. Featured in Real Living Magazine, this cozy and modish unit will surely wow you!