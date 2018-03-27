A modish 45 sq. meter condo that you will love!

With more and more residential properties arising in the Philippine market, chances are that aspiring young homeowners would have a hard time to find the perfect unit that's both stylish and spacious. If you're living in the busy metro of Manila, searching the ideal condominium unit doesn't have to be that hard at all.
Today, we're featuring a 45 sq. meter condo in WH Taft Residences, converted into a stylish 2-bedroom condo unit. Featured in Real Living Magazine, this cozy and modish unit will surely wow you!
Nothing feels better than coming home to these cozy interiors from a long day at work. As busy as Manila could get, this condo's interior elements will surely relieve your stress away. Simple and subtle, the interiors feature a neutral palette composed of whites and shades of light browns. To add pops of not-too-loud colors, mauve, a shade of purple, and agean, a shade of blue, give a touch of contemporary style to the home.
This stylish condo features every ounce of modern style in all areas of the unit. The media area showcases sleek wooden shelves that surround the television set. They come in different designs and sizes that add dynamic dimensions to the living room. Plus, the polished and clean lines exude a pure modern feel to the interiors.
Just when you need a spacious and open-spaced layout for a condo unit, this design comes knocking right at your door. The interiors of this 2-bedroom unit features an airy flow of spaces that create a wide and room feel to the area. Sliding doors are built to make partitions for the rooms and can be easily left open to provide a more roomy appeal to the unit.
This condo unit screams
modern and contemporary all over. This small dining area of the unit boasts its sleek and posh dining set. The white palette with touches of agean hues blend perfectly with the glassed table and intricate steel details of the lighting fixture. Moreover, the dining area also offers a seamless flow of spaces with the spacious kitchen area!
What could be a better prize after a productive day outside your home than jumping into this comfy bed? This bedroom showcases its soft tones through the pale yellow walls and weathered grey bed linens. To add a slight contrast to the neutrals and small pops of colors in these interiors, black and white photographs are featured as wall decor.
This condo unit has more room than we thought it would have! In a 45 sq. meter area, this unit also offers a second bedroom that's lavishly designed in similar tones and hues featured in the other rooms. If you also noticed, both bedrooms are abundant in natural light. The wide windows along with the sleek blinds bring the perfect amount of light needed in both rooms.
To finish up the overall modish yet subtle look of the unit, small touches of greenery are used as decor. Potted plants not only bring an aesthetic appeal to the room, but they also give a fresher feel to the interiors!
