6 popular indigenous materials used in the Filipino home

Notice the criss-crossed pattern showcased on the sofas. Wondering what the material is made of? It's not just any type of wood, it's Santol wood!

Santol or cotton fruit is common in the Philippines. What most people don’t realize, however, is that the santol fruit is ideal as a wood alternative. While the material is less dense compared to other wood variants, it is actually very easy to work with. With correct curing, this wood is highly resistant to wood borers, making it ideal to use as skeletal framework.